Atlanta Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 112 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area from Thursday, September 25, to Saturday, September 27, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include undefeated No. 1 Grayson hosting Newton on Friday night at 7:30 PM in the battle of the Rams. Meanwhile, No. 6 Langston Hughes face off against unranked Newnan who comes into the game with only one loss on the season.
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are seven games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Thursday, September 25, highlighted by No. 7 Creekside taking on MLK Jr at 7:30 p.m. You can follow every game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Walker (2-3) vs BEST Academy (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Zion (2-3) vs Cedar Grove (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Flowery Branch (4-1) vs East Forsyth (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Creekside (5-0) vs MLK Jr (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Central (5-0) vs Jonesboro (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Jackson County (4-1) vs Alcovy (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Glenwood (4-1) vs Wadley (4-0) - 8:00 PM
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 104 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 6 Langston Hughes taking on Newnan at 7:30 p.m. Follow the game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Therrell (1-4) vs Washington (1-5) - 5:30 PM
Seckinger (3-2) vs Milton (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Greenville (2-2) vs Mt. Zion (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Greene County (0-4) vs Miller Grove (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (2-2) vs Union County (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Shiloh (1-4) vs Chamblee (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Mays (1-4) vs Forest Park (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Lithonia (4-0) vs Druid Hills (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Cass (5-1) vs Woodland (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Brookwood (3-2) vs Parkview (2-3) - 7:00 PM
North Oconee (5-0) vs Cedar Shoals (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Hayesville (3-2) vs Rosman (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Putnam County (3-2) vs Social Circle (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Darlington (2-3) vs Pepperell (3-2) - 7:30 PM
McNair (1-4) vs Lamar County (4-0) - 7:30 PM
King's Ridge Christian (3-1) vs Flint River Academy (1-0) - 7:30 PM
Jasper County Monticello (5-0) vs Utopian Academy for the Arts (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Mount Vernon Presbyterian (2-3) vs Fellowship Christian (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Fannin County (2-2-1) vs Gordon Central (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Rabun County (5-0) vs Providence Christian Academy (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Elbert County (1-4) vs Commerce (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Heard County (4-0) vs Haralson County (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Temple (4-1) vs Bremen (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Wesleyan (3-1) vs Mount Pisgah Christian (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Towns County (3-2) vs Dixie (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Athens Academy (4-1) vs Oglethorpe County (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Whitefield Academy (4-1) vs Mount Paran Christian (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Coosa (1-4) vs Christian Heritage (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Armuchee (0-3) vs Dade County (0-4-1) - 7:30 PM
Whitewater (1-3) vs Trinity Christian (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Mary Persons (3-1) vs Upson-Lee (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Fayette County (0-5) vs Spalding (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Monroe Area (4-1) vs East Hall (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Jefferson (4-1) vs West Hall (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Oconee County (3-2) vs Cherokee Bluff (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Johnson (0-3) vs Chestatee (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Greater Atlanta Christian (4-1) vs Dawson County (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Manchester (2-3) vs Trion (2-3) - 7:30 PM
White County (0-5) vs Lumpkin County (3-2) - 7:30 PM
North Hall (5-0) vs Pickens (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Georgia Military College (1-4) vs Twiggs County (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Northgate (5-0) vs McIntosh (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Lovejoy (5-0) vs Morrow (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Lithia Springs (1-4) vs Villa Rica (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Towers (2-2) vs Southeast Whitfield County (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Union Grove (0-4) vs Ola (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Booker T. Washington (3-1) vs Bowdon (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Tucker (2-2) vs Northview (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Newnan (4-1) vs Langston Hughes (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Lakeside (2-3) vs Tri-Cities (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Rockmart (4-1) vs Sonoraville (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Westside (1-4) vs Morgan County (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Jackson (1-4) vs Rutland (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Holy Innocents Episcopal (4-1) vs Lovett (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Prince Avenue Christian (4-1) vs Hart County (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Franklin County (5-0) vs Stephens County (2-3) - 7:30 PM
East Jackson (5-0) vs Hebron Christian Academy (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Starr's Mill (1-3) vs Mundy's Mill (0-5) - 7:30 PM
St. Pius X Catholic (4-1) vs North Springs (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Marist (3-1) vs Southwest DeKalb (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Hapeville Charter (1-3) vs Carver (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Winder-Barrow (3-3) vs Habersham Central (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Johns Creek (0-4) vs Gainesville (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Pike County (3-2) vs Callaway (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Norcross (3-2) vs Meadowcreek (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Dunwoody (3-2) vs Decatur (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Lanier (3-2) vs Chattahoochee (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Rockdale County (3-1) vs Heritage (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Grovetown (3-2) vs South Gwinnett (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Newton (3-2) vs Grayson (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Duluth (3-2) vs Peachtree Ridge (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Columbia (0-5) vs Douglas County (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Dacula (2-2) vs Discovery (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Stockbridge (4-1) vs Jones County (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Collins Hill (3-2) vs Mountain View (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Cherokee (1-4) vs Etowah (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Stone Mountain (0-6) vs Salem (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Riverdale (0-5) vs Luella (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Woodland (3-2) vs Hampton (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Stephenson (5-0) vs North Clayton (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Baldwin County (2-2) vs West Laurens (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Madison County (3-1) vs Eastside (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Calhoun (2-2) vs Adairsville (2-3) - 7:30 PM
McDonough (1-4) vs Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Drew (1-4) vs Pace Academy (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Dalton (1-5) vs Hiram (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Mill Creek (3-2) vs Central Gwinnett (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Chapel Hill (1-4) vs Centennial (4-1) - 7:30 PM
East Coweta (1-4) vs Cambridge (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Berkmar (0-4) vs North Gwinnett (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Blessed Trinity (3-2) vs Savannah Christian (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Dutchtown (0-5) vs Banneker (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Woodward Academy (3-2) vs Arabia Mountain (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Alpharetta (1-4) vs North Atlanta (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Clarke Central (1-4) vs Apalachee (2-4) - 7:30 PM
New Manchester (4-0) vs Alexander (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Piedmont (4-0) vs B.B. Comer (1-3) - 8:00 PM
Lanett (4-1) vs Handley (4-1) - 8:00 PM
Woodland (2-2) vs Pleasant Valley (4-1) - 8:00 PM
White Plains (1-3) vs Horseshoe Bend (0-4) - 8:00 PM
Ranburne (2-3) vs Randolph County (3-1) - 8:00 PM
Donoho (0-4) vs Ohatchee (1-4) - 8:00 PM
Munford (0-4) vs Westbrook Christian (3-1) - 8:00 PM
Walter Wellborn (3-1) vs Cleburne County (1-3) - 8:00 PM
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There is only one game scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Saturday, September 27, with Jackson taking on Midtown being the lone matchup. You can follow this game live on the Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Midtown (2-3) vs Jackson (4-1) - 7:30 PM
