Atlanta Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025
There are 112 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Thursday September 4 and Friday, September 5, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Grayson taking on the Mallard Creek Mavericks at home, and a top-ten face off between No. 5 Douglas County and No. 8 Langston Hughes.
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are 3 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Thursday, September 4, beginning with Jackson taking on Redan at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Jackson (2-0) vs Redan (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Baker County (0-0) vs Cross Keys (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Allatoona (1-2) vs Holy Innocents Episcopal (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 109 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 2 Buford taking on No. 18 Roswell. Follow the game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Seckinger (2-1) vs Winder-Barrow (1-2) - 7:00 PM
North Murray (2-0) vs Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Newton (2-1) vs Bryant (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Mountain View (0-3) vs Peachtree Ridge (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Heritage (0-1) vs Miller Grove (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Dacula (1-1) vs Duluth (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Decatur (0-2) vs Stephenson (2-1) - 7:00 PM
St. Anne-Pacelli (0-0) vs Stone Mountain (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Druid Hills (1-1) vs North Springs (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Cass (2-1) vs North Cobb (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Therrell (1-2) vs Westlake (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Kell (2-1) vs Wheeler (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Hayesville (1-1) vs Copper Basin (0-2) - 7:30 PM
King's Ridge Christian (3-0) vs Walker (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Putnam County (1-2) vs Haralson County (3-0) - 7:30 PM
McNair (1-2) vs Bremen (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Providence Christian Academy (0-2) vs Mount Pisgah Christian (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Wesleyan (2-1) vs BEST Academy (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Trion (1-2) vs Model (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Towns County (1-1) vs Greenville HomeSchool (1-0) - 7:30 PM
John Milledge Academy (0-0) vs Athens Academy (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Whitefield Academy (1-1) vs Social Circle (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Chattooga (0-2) vs Mt. Zion (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Toombs County (3-0) vs Rome (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Sequoyah (3-0) vs Riverwood (1-2) - 7:30 PM
River Ridge (3-0) vs Woodstock (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Spalding (0-2) vs Upson-Lee (2-0) - 7:30 PM
Whitewater (0-2) vs Troup County (2-0) - 7:30 PM
LaGrange (2-1) vs Trinity Christian (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Mary Persons (2-0) vs Fayette County (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Westminster (2-1) vs Greater Atlanta Christian (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Johnson (0-2) vs West Hall (1-2) - 7:30 PM
North Hall (2-0) vs East Hall (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Banks County (0-2) vs Dawson County (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Macon County (0-3) vs Manchester (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Coosa (1-1) vs Ridgeland (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Pope (0-3) vs Sprayberry (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Georgia Military College (0-3) vs Taylor County (0-1) - 7:30 PM
Woodland (1-2) vs Union Grove (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Oconee County (1-2) vs Loganville (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Southeast Whitfield County (0-3) vs Armuchee (0-1) - 7:30 PM
Johns Creek (0-2) vs Kennesaw Mountain (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Bowdon (2-1) vs Westside (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Jefferson (3-0) vs Stephens County (2-1) - 7:30 PM
South Atlanta (1-2) vs Temple (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Salem (0-2) vs Washington (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Rutland (0-2) vs Lamar County (2-0) - 7:30 PM
Ringgold (3-0) vs Rockmart (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Greenville (2-0) vs Pike County (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Sonoraville (1-1) vs North Cobb Christian (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Union County (0-2) vs Murray County (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Morgan County (3-0) vs Greene County (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Pace Academy (1-1) vs Lovett (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Laney (2-1) vs Oglethorpe County (2-1) - 7:30 PM
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (2-1) vs Tri-Cities (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Hart County (1-2) vs Flowery Branch (2-1) - 7:30 PM
White County (0-2) vs East Jackson (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Northview (0-2) vs St. Pius X Catholic (2-0) - 7:30 PM
Madison County (2-0) vs Commerce (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Lithonia (2-0) vs Tucker (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Osborne (0-2) vs Fellowship Christian (1-1) - 7:30 PM
South Paulding (1-1) vs North Paulding (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Carver (4-0) vs Mundy's Mill (0-1) - 7:30 PM
Habersham Central (2-1) vs Cherokee Bluff (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Walton (1-1-1) vs Norcross (2-0) - 7:30 PM
Mill Creek (2-1) vs North Gwinnett (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Callaway (0-2) vs Cook (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Meadowcreek (0-1) vs Pebblebrook (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Dunwoody (1-1) vs Lumpkin County (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Creekview (0-3) vs Lassiter (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Hillgrove (2-0) vs Marietta (0-3) - 7:30 PM
North Oconee (2-0) vs Clarke Central (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Mallard Creek (2-0) vs Grayson (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Etowah (1-2) vs Chapel Hill (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Douglas County (3-0) vs Langston Hughes (2-0) - 7:30 PM
Ola (2-1) vs Jones County (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Hiram (1-2) vs East Paulding (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Parkview (1-1) vs Collins Hill (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Lambert (0-2) vs Cherokee (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Riverdale (0-3) vs North Clayton (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Spencer (0-2) vs Griffin (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Baldwin County (1-1) vs Cross Creek (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Woodland (1-1) vs Adairsville (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Locust Grove (2-1) vs Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Stockbridge (2-1) vs Eagle's Landing (2-0) - 7:30 PM
Rabun County (2-0) vs Dalton (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Southwest DeKalb (1-1) vs Clarkston (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Villa Rica (0-2) vs Central (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Centennial (2-1) vs Discovery (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Lithia Springs (1-1) vs Carrollton (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Pepperell (2-1) vs Cedartown (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Calhoun (2-0) vs Cartersville (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Roswell (1-0-1) vs Buford (2-0) - 7:30 PM
Denmark (0-2) vs Cambridge (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Banneker (1-1) vs Jonesboro (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Eastside (2-1) vs Archer (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Apalachee (1-2) vs Monroe Area (2-0) - 7:30 PM
Cedar Grove (1-1) vs Alpharetta (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Rockdale County (2-0) vs Alcovy (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Creekside Christian Academy (0-1) vs Zion Christian Academy (0-2) - 8:00 PM
Lovejoy (1-0) vs East Coweta (0-3) - 8:00 PM
Columbia (0-2) vs Douglass (1-2) - 8:00 PM
Munford (0-1) vs Tallassee (1-1) - 8:00 PM
White Plains (1-0) vs Alexandria (1-0) - 8:00 PM
Fayetteville (2-0) vs Wadley (2-0) - 8:00 PM
LaFayette (2-0) vs Ranburne (1-1) - 8:00 PM
Donoho (0-2) vs Pleasant Valley (2-0) - 8:00 PM
Handley (1-1) vs Cleburne County (0-1) - 8:00 PM
Victory Christian (0-0) vs Woodland (0-2) - 10:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here