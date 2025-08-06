Atlanta Man Posing as HS football Recruiter Scams Victim Out of Thousands of Dollars
An Atlanta man who posed as a high school football recruiter swindled a victim out of thousands of dollars, according to reports on Tuesday.
Georgia Man Accused of Stealing $20,000
WSB-TV in Atlanta reported that Malcolm Xavier Walker, 40, is accused of scamming a victim out of $20,000 after Walker promised to help the victim’s son to obtain a college football scholarship but was eventually ghosted.
The York-Poquoson County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia was contacted by the victim after Walker said he would set up visits to colleges, create recruiting videos and arrange travel to college football seminars for the victim’s son.
Walker was taken into custody on July 31. He’s been charged with larceny by a false pretense, a felony, and is currently in a jail in Virginia.
Walker Has Been Accused of Similar Schemes in Other States
Investigators discovered that Walker has been accused of similar schemes in other states along the east coast – including Georgia, 95.5 WSB in Atlanta reported.
According to Fox 5 in Atlanta, back in March of this year, Gainesville police in Georgia charged Walker with theft by deception after a coach and mentor reported similar claims.
“Phyllip Becoats said he hired Walker to promote Gainesville High School senior B.J. Bailey to college recruiters. Walker allegedly made a highlight video, then later claimed he had lined up a visit to the University of Colorado – asking for more than $1,000 to cover travel expenses. But the trip never happened, and Walker stopped returning calls,” noted in Fox 5’s report.
'Talking the Talk' Is Part of Walker's Recruiting Scheme
Walker allegedly poses as an honest recruiter, reports say, and gains confidence from families, takes their money then disappears. Police believe that Walker has swindled a handful of families out of tens of thousands of dollars through his schemes.
“He talks the talk, but, unfortunately, that’s all he’s got going for him. He’s just stealing these people’s money and leaving them with absolutely nothing,” Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said via Fox 5 news.
Authorities are encouraging anyone who believes they were targeted by Walker to file a report with local law enforcement.
