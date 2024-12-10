Big Ten and SEC teams after nasty 4-star Georgia 2026 IOL Bear McWhorter
Game on the line in need of a couple of yards or even a few inches, teams need that presence on the offensive line that can get the job done. At Cass High School (White, GA) the Colonels have that guy in Bear McWhorter (6-4, 295). The Class of 2026 prospect is a punisher on the gridiron, the kind that all college football coaches love… the kind that is keeping Big Ten and SEC coaches hitting up the four-star’s phone.
That attitude, skill, and strength resulted in 107 combined pancakes and knockdowns.
McWhorter spoke about his playing style in the trenches, “There’s not something that gets me fired up, it is just the way I was raised, and that is to give it everything I have 100 percent of the time. My mentality on each play from snap to the whistle is giving it everything I have.”
Reporting a 350-pound bench max, 305 on power clean, and a 475-pound squat, that weightroom power showed up on the field during the 2024 season.
“A big improvement for me is how much stronger I have gotten,” McWhorter stated. “I can tell against the same people I’ve been going against for years; I am moving them easier. My quickness and my flexibility have improved. That is not a huge thing, but all the little things make a big difference on the field.”
Maryland gave McWhorter his 40th offer. Next level scouts are seeing McWhorter’s talents.
“I’d say my flexibility is a big strength of mine; I work on that every day,” McWhorter shared. “Effort, nastiness, attitude, and my football IQ are also my strengths. I know what everyone is doing. I know where the backers will shift, and I know what the defensive linemen will do; all that comes from film and studying. That is a difference maker.”
Game day trips this fall were taken to Clemson, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, and LSU.
The time spent in Tuscaloosa was updated.
“I went to Alabama twice,” McWhorter said. “I went for the South Carolina game and for the Iron Bowl (Auburn); both were really good visits. Both times I sat down with coach (Kalen) DeBoer. He wasn’t selling me; he was trying to get to know me and let me get to know him as a coach. The atmosphere there was awesome.”
Even with an idea of what to expect from Clemson, the four-star was still surprised.
“The Clemson visit went really well,” McWhorter shared. “I was there for the Appalachian State game in Week 2; it shocked me. People talk about how electric it is there; I was not expecting it to be as good as it was.”
The culture in Ann Arbor stands out to McWhorter.
“The Michigan visit went really well,” McWhorter stated. “Some of my favorite coaches are there. What stands out to me is their mentality. They are an o-line centered program, they want to run the ball. They want to smash people, I really like that.”
McWhorter added what impresses him during any visit, “The coaches and who I see myself fitting in with is a big one. No matter where you go, you will spend a lot of time with the coaches. The atmosphere, what the fans are like, and are they creating energy shifts in the game. The area, can I see myself living in that college town, is another thing I look at during a visit.”
A half dozen teams are working overtime to forge a bond with McWhorter that will last.
“Tennessee is reaching out a ton, Michigan, Alabama, and South Carolina,” McWhorter shared. “Mainly SEC teams along with Michigan and Wisconsin.”
Helping McWhorter see the future at a given program, three have communicated that message really well so far.
“I’d say there are three – Bama, Tennessee, and Michigan,” McWhorter stated. “I’ve had in-depth meetings with their strength coaches and nutritionists, and they have talked about how they will get me on the field. Those three for sure are getting their message through.”
Future visits have not been scheduled, but there are a couple of SEC teams most likely to see McWhorter sooner than later.
“I want to go back to Bama,” McWhorter said. “I will probably go to LSU. We will see from there. There are a few hitting me up wanting me to come down for a visit. I haven’t fully decided yet.”