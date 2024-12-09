Vote: Who should be the Georgia high school football Playoff Player of the Week (12/9/2024)
The 2024 Georgia high school football playoffs are heating up and we are tracking all the top performances with our state-wide Georgia High School Football Playoff Player of Week poll.
Check out this week's list of top nominees and we invite you to cast your vote(s) to select this week's winner.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brooks Goodman, Blessed Trinity
Titans junior quarterback Brooks Goodman was very efficient in their big win over Benedictine last Friday. He completed all but three of his pass attempts for 174 yards and tossed two touchdowns in the win.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Joel Bradford, Grayson
Rams sophomore running back Joel Bradford came up huge in the Rams 35-28 come-from-behind win over Douglas County. He carried the ball 13 times for 75 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Christian Langford, Langston Hughes
Panthers senior quarterback Christian Langford had himself a night against Coffee in the Class 5A state semifinals. He completed six of his nine passes for 222 yards and tossed four touchdowns in a win. He also rushed for a touchdown.
Ben Musser, Prince Avenue Christian
Sophomore quarterback Ben Musser was great in their win over North Cobb Christian in the Private state semifinals. He completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 214 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown in the win.
CJ Wiley, Milton
Eagles star wide receiver CJ Wiley made the most of his five receptions last Friday in their win over Lee County. His five receptions went for 165 yards and three touchdowns.
James Johnson, Douglas County
Tigers running back turned quarterback had a great game in their Class 6A semifinal loss to Grayson. He threw for 128 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
Kel’Von Scott, Burke County
Bears senior running back Kel’Von Scott had a great game in their win over Rockmart in the Class 2A state semifinals. He rushed 12 times for 169 yards and scored a touchdown in the win. He also had a 99 yard kickoff return touchdown in the win.
TJ Stanley, Toombs County
Bulldogs senior quarterback was great in their win over Dublin last Friday. He completed 10 of his 12 pass attempts for 152 yards and tossed three touchdowns in the win. He also rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Chris Cole, Brooks County
Trojans senior running back came up huge in their 17-14 overtime win against Manchester. He carried the ball 22 times for 114 yards and scored one of their two touchdowns in the win.
Thomas Stallworth, Hebron Christian
Lions senior quarterback Thomas Stallworth did his damage on the ground in their 24-17 win over Fellowship Christian. He carried the ball 22 times for a team-high 125 yards and scored a touchdown in the win.
Keith Bass, Langston Hughes
Panthers senior linebacker dominated in their win over Coffee in the Class 5A state semifinals. He led the team in tackles with 14 (nine solo) and recorded an interception in the win.
Mac Bradley, Prince Avenue Christian
Wolverines linebacker Mac Bradley turned in a big performance against North Cobb Christian in the Private state semifinals on Friday. He led the team in tackles with 12 (11 solo) including three tackles for a loss and two passes defended.
Ma’khi Jones, Milton
Eagles defensive back Ma’khi Jones was dominant in their big win over Lee County in the Class 5A state semifinals. He recorded 11 tackles and intercepted a pass in the win.
Solomon Fabian, Douglas County
Tigers defensive end Solomon Fabian had a great game in their loss to Grayson. He recorded nine tackles (seven solo), caused a fumble, recovered a fumble and recorded a sack in the loss.
Hayden Roy, Toombs County
Bulldogs junior linebacker Hayden Roy was dominant in their win over Dublin last Friday. He recorded nine tackles in the win, including three for a loss. Of his three tackles for a loss, one went for a 10-yard loss on a sack.
JaMichael Jones, Bowdon
Red Devils senior defensive back JaMichael Jones was terrific in their win over Irwin County. He led the team in tackles with 13, including eight solo in the win.
Marquis Williams, Brooks County
Senior defensive end Marquis Williams was unstoppable in their 17-14 overtime win against Manchester. He recorded 11 tackles (11 solo) and had 5.5 tackles for a loss. He also forced a fumble in the win.
