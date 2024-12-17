Bowdon Red Devils Capture Third Straight State Title with Dominant Second Half
For a third straight year, the Bowdon Red Devils are state champions after they defeated Brooks County 34-14 Monday night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Trailing by one point at the half, the Red Devils dominated the second half, out-scoring the Trojans 21-0 to win the game convincingly.
The Red Devils dominated on the ground, rushing for 271 yards and four touchdowns. Running backs Nate Bhony (19-128-1 TD) and Joshawia Davis (11-107-2 TD) led the way, combining for 235 yards and three touchdowns.
Entering the game as the underdog, Brooks County did its best to hang with Bowdon on Monday. The Trojans took a 14-13 lead into the half after quarterback Junior Burrus tossed a pair of touchdown passes.
But the Red Devils blanked the Trojans in the second half and iced the game late in the fourth quarter with two of their four rushing touchdowns on the night.
After not winning a state championship from 1993-2021, the Red Devils have now won three straight state championships, the longest active streak in Georgia high school football.
Stat Leaders
Rushing
Bowdon: Nate Bhony 128, 1 TD, Joshawia Davis 107, 2 TDs, Charles Maxell 30; Brooks County: Chris Cole 140, George Lamons 39.
Passing
Bowdon: Charles Maxel 5-15-0, 122, 1 TD; Brooks County: Junior Burrus 10-26-0, 179 2 TDs.
Receiving
Bowdon: Kaden Prothro 3-92 1 TD, Mason Daniel 1-29; Brooks County: George Lamons 4-81 1 TD, Camauri Brinson 2-55 1 TD, Denzell Brown 1-25.