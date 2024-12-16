Brooks County vs. Bowden football: Live score updates from GHSA state championship
The Georgia high school football Class A Division II state championship will be decided on Monday when Brooks County and Bowden square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Bowden (12-2) is back in the Class A Division II state championship game for a third straight year and the Red Devils look like a team on the cusp of a threepeat after defeating Irwin County 42-28 in the semifinals.
Brooks County (10-4) lost two 17-14 heartbreakers during the regular season, but the Trojans got the last laugh, outlasting Manchester 17-14 in overtime in the semifinals to earn a spot in the state championship game for the first time since 2021.
Follow along below for live updates from Brooks County vs. Bowden in their Class 1A Division II state championship game Monday in Atlanta. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. ET.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Bowden vs. Brooks County football live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page for the latest updates.
PREGAME
These two teams haven’t faced each other in the playoffs in recent years and this game will be the first time they’ve played since 2013, a game won by the Trojans.
However, this will be a very different Red Devils team since the last time they played. They’re going for three straight state titles, and they are favored by many to win this matchup.
--
