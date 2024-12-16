High School

Brooks County vs. Bowden football: Live score updates from GHSA state championship

Follow along here for live updates from Georgia high school football Class A DII state championship game between Bowden and Brooks County

Sam Brown

Chris Cole and Brooks County will face Bowden in the GHSA Class 1A DII state championship game on Monday.
Chris Cole and Brooks County will face Bowden in the GHSA Class 1A DII state championship game on Monday. / Chris Cole Jr/@ChrisColeJr2 on X

The Georgia high school football Class A Division II state championship will be decided on Monday when Brooks County and Bowden square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Bowden (12-2) is back in the Class A Division II state championship game for a third straight year and the Red Devils look like a team on the cusp of a threepeat after defeating Irwin County 42-28 in the semifinals.

Brooks County (10-4) lost two 17-14 heartbreakers during the regular season, but the Trojans got the last laugh, outlasting Manchester 17-14 in overtime in the semifinals to earn a spot in the state championship game for the first time since 2021.

​​GEORGIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | GEORGIA FOOTBALL BRACKETS

Follow along below for live updates from Brooks County vs. Bowden in their Class 1A Division II state championship game Monday in Atlanta. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. ET.

You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

Bowden vs. Brooks County football live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page for the latest updates.

PREGAME

These two teams haven’t faced each other in the playoffs in recent years and this game will be the first time they’ve played since 2013, a game won by the Trojans.

However, this will be a very different Red Devils team since the last time they played. They’re going for three straight state titles, and they are favored by many to win this matchup. 

--

sam@scorebooklive.com

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

