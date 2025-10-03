Buford vs. Collins Hill: Live updates from Georgia high school football rivalry matchup
Two of the Peach State's best will square off as Buford hosts Collins Hill in a big Region A matchup.
Buford enters the week undefeated at 5-0 and ranked No. 2 in the Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings. The Wolves had a week off but their most recent victory was a 71-7 blowout over Discovery.
Meanwhile, Collins Hill enters the week at 4-2. The Eagles are coming off back-to-back shutout wins over Central Gwinnett and Mountain View.
Buford has won all three meetings against Collins Hill, outscoring them 100-10 in the short series. Last year, the Eagles led 7-6 midway through the third quarter until the Wolves got it together and cruised to a 34-7 victory.
Players to Watch
Buford
- Dayton Raiola - QB: A 3-star senior and Nebraska commit
Dylan McCoy - RB: A 3-star senior and NC State commit
Bryce Perry-Wright - EDGE: A 5-star senior who chose Texas A&M over 41 other offers
Dre Quinn - EDGE: A 4-star senior and Clemson commit
Ty Green - SAF: A 4-star senior who committed to Georgia
Nascar McCoy - SAF: A 4-star senior and Ole Miss commit
Collins Hill
- Makyree Cross - QB: A junior with four offers including Miami-Ohio and Auburn
Joel Bradford - RB: A junior with 11 offers including Auburn and Georgia
Atticus Joseph - WR: A 3-star senior Stanford commit
Deuce Gerald - DT: A 4-star senior who committed to LSU over 54 other offers, rated as high as the No. 2 DT for 2026
Katrell Webb - EDGE: A 3-star senior and Purdue commit
Pick'em Challenge
Live Updates
