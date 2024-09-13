Buford vs. Douglas County: Live score, game updates from Georgia high school football showdown (9/13/2024)
One of the nation’s top high school football teams will put its national ranking on the line Friday night as Douglas County hosts Buford in a firey in-state matchup.
The Tigers broke into the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings at No. 25 this week, and now they'll face their first test as a nationally-ranked team against a Buford program that is No. 6 in the Georgia Top 25 and has 14 state titles to its credit.
Douglas County is 4-0 following a tight victory over No. 9 Langston Hughes last week, and the Wolves are 2-1 coming off a 52-17 blowout over Roswell, their second straight win since a narrow loss to Milton (No. 6 nationally) in the season opener.
LIVE GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.
Refresh this page for the latest.
FIRST QUARTER UPDATES
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
