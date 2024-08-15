Buford vs. Milton football live stream: How to watch & get live score updates (8/16/2024)
The 2024 high school football season is finally here and fans won't have to wait long for a nationally-ranked showdown as No. 6 Milton and No. 13 Buford face off in Georgia on Friday.
Milton and Buford enter the season ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the Top 25 Georgia preseason rankings, and each squad will be looking to make an early statement that they deserve to be considered among the best Georgia high school football teams.
You can watch Buford vs. Milton football live on the Georgia Public Broadcast network.
How to watch Milton vs. Buford football live stream
What: Georgia powerhouses Milton and Buford kick off the 2024 high school football season in a nationally-ranked showdown.
When: 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 16
Where: Milton High School | Milton, Georgia
How to watch the live stream online: You can watch this game live on GPR.com and it will also be simulcast on GPB Sports on X.
Live score updates: Follow the game on SBLive for live score updates
Milton
The Eagles are the defending GHSAA Class 7A state champions and they hope to be even better this season as a majority of their roster is back to help defend their title in 2024.
Look for Florida State commit CJ Wiley to lead the charge for Milton. He was the Eagles’ big-play threat a year ago, averaging nearly 22 yards per catch with 1,473 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Buford
Anchored by defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright, the Wolves boast one of the best defenses in the state with several of their starters already committed to Power 5 programs.
Perry-Wright begins the season as the No. 4 defensive line recruit in the class of 2026 after posting 51 tackles (nine for loss) and a team-high 7½ sacks and 13 hurries as a sophomore last year.
