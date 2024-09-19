Bus driver honored for quick action following Rome football accident
Rome City (Georgia) Schools honored one of its own bus drivers, Nikita Underwood, last week for what was deemed a heroic action, several weeks ago, during a crash carrying the Rome High School football team.
The Wolves were retuning back to their campus following an evening scrimmage on August 9 when their bus, driven by Strickland, was involved in an accident that caused it to overturn and skid into a power pole.
The other vehicle involved in the crash had crossed the center line in an attempt to pass another car, directly in front of the Rome team bus. Strickland quickly swerved to avoid a head-on collision, but was still hit by the oncoming car.
The accident sent 15 victims - three adults and 12 players - to the hospital where they were treated for various injuries. So many players were impacted that the team was forced to cancel its season-opening game. All of the Wolves eventually returned to action, but their fait could have been much worse had it not been for Strickland.
“I saw this car come over into my lane, trying to pass some other car, and all I had time to do was swerve out of the way,” said Strickland in an interview with Atlanta News First, which sent its “Surprise Squad” to recognize Strickland.
When asked what would have happened had he not swerved, Strickland said, “We would have been hit head on.”
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, Jeyonna Jariah Underwood of Rome, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and endangerment of children under the age of 14.
Noting that his quick thinking probably saved lives, Strickland was honored by the Rome School Board.
"We are all grateful that Mr. Strickland is a part of our team," a spokesperson for the school district wrote on Facebook.
As part of its surprise visit to honor Strickland, Atlanta News First presented the bus driver with a pair of tickets to a University of Georgia football game and a $200 gift card to Chiles restaurant.