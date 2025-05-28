High School

Calvary Day's Quinn Johnson Finishes 2025 with MVP

Left-handed pitcher/first-baseman was two much for Savannah Christian

Sean Conway

Calvary Day’s Quinn Johnson (23) throws a pitch during a GHSA private semifinal baseball game against Calvary Day in Bogart, Ga., on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
Calvary Day’s Quinn Johnson proved to be too much against rival Savannah Christian in the GHSA Private state baseball championship and took home the hardware to prove it, winning the Morgan and Morgan MVP award as announced by the Georgia High School Association.

The Cavaliers swept Savannah Christian 9-1 and 4-3 to claim the championship last week at J. I. Clements Stadium on the campus of Georgia Southern

In the opener, the left-handed Johnson pitched 6.1 innings allowing just one run while striking out five. As an encore, Johnson played first base. He notched two hits and two RBI to help clinch the state title. Overall, he went 3-5 with three RBI over the two-game sweep.

On the mound, Johnson went 8-1 with 64 strikeouts and a 1.56 ERA for the season. At the plate, he hit .353, had a .438 OBP, hit two home runs and drove in 31 runs. 

The 2026 grad is uncommitted. 

Sean Conway
SEAN CONWAY

Sean Conway was introduced to sports media as a teenage usher for Georgia Tech football a decade before working as a radio and television high school play-by-play and color commentator for football and basketball. He moved on to sports talk radio, working as a producer and digital content provider. His versatile writing background since includes covering everything from drum lines and Supercross to high school state championships, college sports, and professional beats for Atlanta’s teams. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

