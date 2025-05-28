Calvary Day's Quinn Johnson Finishes 2025 with MVP
Calvary Day’s Quinn Johnson proved to be too much against rival Savannah Christian in the GHSA Private state baseball championship and took home the hardware to prove it, winning the Morgan and Morgan MVP award as announced by the Georgia High School Association.
The Cavaliers swept Savannah Christian 9-1 and 4-3 to claim the championship last week at J. I. Clements Stadium on the campus of Georgia Southern.
In the opener, the left-handed Johnson pitched 6.1 innings allowing just one run while striking out five. As an encore, Johnson played first base. He notched two hits and two RBI to help clinch the state title. Overall, he went 3-5 with three RBI over the two-game sweep.
On the mound, Johnson went 8-1 with 64 strikeouts and a 1.56 ERA for the season. At the plate, he hit .353, had a .438 OBP, hit two home runs and drove in 31 runs.
The 2026 grad is uncommitted.