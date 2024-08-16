Carrollton at Woodward Academy; Live Updates, Georgia high school football
The Trojans and War Eagles get their 2024 seasons underway with a nationally televised clash from College Park
The first full Friday of the 2024 Georgia high school football season is here and we have an exciting live update match-up for you right here as Carrollton, the No. 3 team in the SBLive Georgia High School Football Preseason Top 25 rankings ventures into College Park for a clash with Woodward Academy, the No. 14 squad in our poll.
Stay with SBLive Georgia throughout the night and refresh this post repeatedly for constant live updates as the game progresses.
Below is our Live Update Feed created and updated as the contest progresses. Read from the bottom up to follow the action chronologically from beginning to end.
1
2
3
4
T
Carrollton
Woodward Academy
Live Updates
PREGAME: CARROLLTON TROJANS VS. WOODWARD ACADEMY WAR EAGLES
Published