Coffee's Tyrese Woodgett sets new GHSA single-game rushing record
On Friday night, a new Georgia High School Association (GHSA) record was set in the third round of the state playoffs.
Coffee running back Tyrese Woodgett set a new GHSA single-game rushing record by rushing for 605 yards on just 19 attempts, scoring seven touchdowns in a wild 72-48 victory over Sequoyah in a Class 5A playoff tilt.
According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the previous record of 485 yards was held by Pepperell's Devyn Collins.
Through 11 games, before Friday night's record setting game, Woodgett had rushed for 1,485 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.
This isn't the first record that Woodgett has broken this season for the Trojans. Back in September, Woodgett rushed for 278 yards in a 27-14 win over Gadsden County last week, setting a new single game record at the school, which had stood since 1975.
Georgia high school running back breaks 49-year old record
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi