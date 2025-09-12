High School

Douglas County vs. Buford: Live updates from Georgia high school football Top-25 battle

Follow along live as Douglas County and Buford face off in a clash of Top-25 battle

Buford quarterback Dayton Raiola (10) looks to pass as Milton's Christian Hunter applies the pass rush in the 2025 Georgia high school opener, won by
Buford quarterback Dayton Raiola (10) looks to pass as Milton's Christian Hunter applies the pass rush in the 2025 Georgia high school opener, won by Buford

Two of the Peach State's best will square off on Friday night as Buford hosts Douglas County in a battle of Georgia high school football powers.

Buford enters the week 2-0 and ranked No. 2 in the Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings after the Wolves dominated Benedictine last week.

Douglas County is also 2-0 and ranked in the Top 5 at No. 4, as the Tigers shut out Jonesboro last Friday night.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the two schools with all coming since 2020. Buford won 48-0 in the playoffs that year and then 31-14 last year in Douglasville. The Wolves have been the best program in the state for the last 25 years, while Douglas County has been new to the state powerhouse scene for the last two years.

Players to Watch

Douglas County

  • Michael Johnson - QB: A 3-star recruit and Utah commit
  • Aaron Gregory - WR: A 4-star recruit and Texas A&M commit
  • Jordan Carter - EDGE: A 4-star senior and Texas A&M commit
  • Adryan Cole - SAF: A 4-star junior with 42 offers including Georgia and Auburn
  • Kennedy Green - SAF: A 4-star junior with 34 offers including Nebraska and South Carolina

Buford

  • Dayton Raiola - QB: A 3-star senior and Nebraska commit
  • Dylan McCoy - RB: A 3-star senior and NC State commit
  • Bryce Perry-Wright - EDGE: A 5-star senior who chose Texas A&M over 41 other offers
  • Dre Quinn - EDGE: A 4-star senior and Clemson commit
  • Ty Green - SAF: A 4-star senior who committed to Georgia
  • Nascar McCoy - SAF: A 4-star senior and Ole Miss commit

Live Updates:

1

2

3

4

F

Douglas County

Buford

Pregame

-

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

