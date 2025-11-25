High School

New Jersey High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (Non-Public) - November 25, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 New Jersey high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Red Bank Catholic HS at Paramus Catholic HS; Non-Public B State Semifinal; Nov. 21, 2025. Paramus Catholic OL #56 Mason Lafond celebrates a score.
Red Bank Catholic HS at Paramus Catholic HS; Non-Public B State Semifinal; Nov. 21, 2025. Paramus Catholic OL #56 Mason Lafond celebrates a score. / Ashok Ginde/Special to NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 New Jersey high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 28, with a pair of championship games this weekend.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the New Jersey high school football playoffs.

New Jersey High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (Non-Public) - November 28, 2025

Non-Public, Group A

Championship Round

Non-Public, Group B

Championship Round

Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

