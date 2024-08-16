Douglas County vs. Cedar Grove football: How to watch, buy tickets & get live score updates (8/17/2024)
One of the best high school football teams in Georgia will face off with a defending state champion on Saturday when Douglas County takes on Cedar Grove to open the 2024 Georgia high school football season.
Douglas County starts the year ranked No. 6 in the Top 25 Georgia high school football preseason rankings, while Cedar Grove enters this season having won five state titles since 2016.
You can watch Douglas County vs. Cedar Grove live on the NFHS Network.
Plan to attend this game in person? Buy your tickets here.
How to watch Douglas County vs. Cedar Grove football
What: No. 6 Douglas County kicks off the 2024 Georgia high school football season against Cedar Grove in the Corky Kell and Dave Hunter Classic.
When: 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, August 17
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
How to buy tickets: Buy tickets to see Douglas County vs. Cedar Grove with GoFan
How to watch live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network
Live score updates: Follow Cedar Grove vs. Douglas County on SBLive for live score updates
Douglas County
The Tigers feature a loaded offense full of talented skill players, but they will no longer have Sire Hardaway under center to get them the ball.
Set to fill his shoes is Alpharetta transfer DJ Bordeaux, a three-star dual-threat quarterback that threw for 2,466 yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore last season.
If Bordeaux finds his groove in this high-powered offense, the Tigers may be poised to make another deep run in the Class 6A playoffs this year
Cedar Grove
The Saints picked up their second state title in the past three seasons with a 49-28 victory over Savannah Christian in last year's Class 3A state finals.
Elliott Colson threw for 259 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers in that game, and the UCF commit is back for his senior season to help Cedar Grove try to defend its title in 2024.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports