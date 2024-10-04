Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to attend Apalachee's first home game back since shooting
It's the first time Apalachee High School has played a home game since August 23rd when they played Cherokee Bluff.
Just a couple weeks later, tragedy struck Apalachee in early September when the fatal shooting of four people at the Georgia high school occurred in Winder, Georgia.
Now, the Wildcats are back on the gridiron and at home, with a special shout out from 'The People's Champion.' Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gave a social media nod to Apalachee on Friday, sending recognition that the Wildcats would be back on the home turf since the shooting back in September and that the superstar actor/wrestler will be on hand for the contest.
Down below is the message from Johnson to Apalachee via X, formerly known as Twitter:
"Big football game tonight as the Apalachee High School Wildcats take the field in their first home game back since their school’s mass shooting about a month ago.
These players, coaches, teachers, the entire community and ALL the students at Apalachee are the symbol of resilience, love and strength.
I promised them, I would be there tonight for them - and I will.
Win or lose, these Apalachee kids are already undefeated.
See you tonight, LETS GO."
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega