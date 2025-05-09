Fitzgerald (Georgia) tabs Wesley Tankersley as next head football coach
It took less than two weeks for the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane to find who would become its next head football coach as spring football is ongoing in Georgia.
The school announced on Thursday the appointment of Wesley Tankersley as the program's new head football coach.
Ben Hill County Schools is excited to announce that Wesley Tankersley is our new FHSCCA head football coach. We are excited to welcome Coach Tankersley and his family to Fitzgerald. Go Canes!!!
Tankersley was formerly the head coach at Stephens County for the last seven seasons and won back-to-back AAA region 8 titles in 2022 and 2023. Over past seven campaigns, Tankersley has an overall record of 47-31 during his time with the Indians.
The new Fitzgerald head coach replaces Tucker Pruitt, who accepted the same position at Appling County. Pruitt took over Appling County from Jordan Mullis, who the school parted ways with amid the forfeiture of 10 games from the 2024 season due to use of an eligible player.
Since 2018, Pruitt led Fitzgerald to either the state Final Four or state championship six separate occasions. In 2021, Pruitt led the Purple Wave to the Class AA state championship in a 21-7 win over Thomasville.
