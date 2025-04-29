Georgia high school football program hires state championship-winning head coach
It didn't take long for Appling County (Georgia) to decide who would be taking over their high school football program.
The Pirates announced on Tuesday that they have hired former Fitzgerald head coach Tucker Pruitt as their new lead man of the football program. Pruitt replaces Jordan Mullis, who the school parted ways with amid the forfeiture of 10 games from the 2024 season due to use of an eligible player.
Appling County (Georgia) moving on from Jordan Mullis amid forfeiture of wins from 2024 season
Georgia high school football team forced to forfeit all 10 victories from 2024 season
Since 2018, Pruitt led Fitzgerald to either the state Final Four or state championship six separate occasions. In 2021, Pruitt led the Purple Wave to the Class AA state championship in a 21-7 win over Thomasville.
The Pirates, who had won the Class AA, Region 3 championship last season, lost an appeal this past week and will have to vacate all 10 of its wins from a year ago.
Appling County had reached the Class 2A state semifinals, falling to Carver 49-6.
Among the victories from 2024 came against Cook, Crisp County, Fitzgerald, Pierce County, Stephens County, Swainsboro, Suwannee and Tattnall County.
Since 2019, Appling County has won a total of 60 games including multiple 10-plus win seasons. The Pirates have averaged 10 victories per season between 2019-2024.
