Georgia commit Elyiss Williams towers over opposing defender
When Royal Scott, a 5-foot-6, 140-pound Tift County cornerback, was tasked to cover Camden County tight end Elyiss Williams last week, there was a little bit of a height disadvantage between the two.
Like over one foot to be exact when the two squared off last week in the Wildcats' 38-28 victory over the Blue Devils.
Williams, a 5-star tight end that's committed to Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs, stands 6-foot-7, 245 pounds and had over one foot and over 100-pounds on the smaller Scott.
Down below are the videos captured of Williams being covered by Scott in Camden County's win over Tift County.
Under first-year head coach Travis Roland, Williams has seen his numbers jump in a new spread offense compared to last year's more run-heavy system. The 2025 tight end through eight games statistically has hauled in 49 catches for 681 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In 2023, Williams caught 25 passes for 530 yards and seven scores for the Class 7A state semifinalists.
Here's what 247Sports has to say about Williams as a prospect:
"Legitimate high caliber-prospect as a tight end or an edge / defensive lineman. Elite physical traits in regards to height and frame. Possesses desired multi-sport athletic profile that includes basketball and limited throws competition.
Displays good downfield ball-tracking concentration. Consistent hands catcher with a titanic catch radius. Flashes impressive get-off from an attached alignment. Big stride and functional athleticism foster build-up speed that provides particularly dangerous sideline verticals and seam shots.
Excellent two-way snaps with playmaking ability as a pass rusher. Rim runner and rim protector as a big man for his basketball team. Smooth floor-runner and strong rebounder who can bang in the paint.
Keys for continued development include expanding the route tree and leveraging better into breaks. More of a linear athlete than lateral and can improve lower-half fluidity.
Projects as a high-major mismatch tight end with the size to play attached and the athleticism / playmaking ability to flex out. Owns physical traits and athletic profile that reflect immense long-term potential and NFL Draft candidacy."
5 takeaways from Lowndes' Winnersville Classic victory over rival Valdosta
Follow SBLive Georgia throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega