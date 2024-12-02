Georgia (GHSA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state semifinal matchups, game times

High School

Carrollton will face Buford in the GHSA Class AAAAAA state semifinals on Friday night.
It is time to decide which teams will compete for a state title as the 2024 Georgia high school football playoffs continue with GHSA state semifinal action this week.

The winners from this round will move on to the GHSA state championships, which will be played December 16-18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

2024 Georgia high school football playoffs brackets

Here are the Georgia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state semifinal matchups:

Class AAAAAA 

State semifinal matchups

Grayson vs. Douglas County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Carrollton vs. Buford

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class AAAAAA high school football bracket

Class AAAAA

State semifinal matchups

Coffee vs. Langston Hughes

7:00 p.m. Friday

Lee County vs. Milton

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class AAAAA high school football bracket

Class AAAA 

State semifinal matchups

Creekside vs. Marist

7:00 p.m. Friday

Blessed Trinity vs. North Oconee

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class AAAA high school football bracket

State semifinal matchups

Jefferson vs. LaGrange

7:30 p.m. Friday

Calhoun vs. Stephenson

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class AAA high school football bracket

Class AA 

State semifinal matchups

Rockmart vs. Burke County

7:30 p.m. Friday

Appling County vs. Carver

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class AA high school football bracket

Class A Division 1 

State semifinal matchups

Northeast vs. Fitzgerald

7:00 p.m. Friday

Toombs County vs. Dublin

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class A Division I high school football bracket

Class A Division II 

State semifinal matchups

Irwin County vs. Bowdon

7:00 p.m. Friday

Brooks County vs. Manchester

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class A Division II high school football bracket

Private

State semifinal matchups

North Cobb Christian vs. Prince Avenue Christian

7:30 p.m. Friday

Hebron Christian Academy vs. Fellowship Christian

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class Private high school football bracket

