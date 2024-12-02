Georgia (GHSA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state semifinal matchups, game times
It is time to decide which teams will compete for a state title as the 2024 Georgia high school football playoffs continue with GHSA state semifinal action this week.
The winners from this round will move on to the GHSA state championships, which will be played December 16-18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
2024 Georgia high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Georgia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state semifinal matchups:
Class AAAAAA
State semifinal matchups
Grayson vs. Douglas County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Carrollton vs. Buford
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class AAAAAA high school football bracket
Class AAAAA
State semifinal matchups
Coffee vs. Langston Hughes
7:00 p.m. Friday
Lee County vs. Milton
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class AAAAA high school football bracket
Class AAAA
State semifinal matchups
Creekside vs. Marist
7:00 p.m. Friday
Blessed Trinity vs. North Oconee
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class AAAA high school football bracket
State semifinal matchups
Jefferson vs. LaGrange
7:30 p.m. Friday
Calhoun vs. Stephenson
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class AAA high school football bracket
Class AA
State semifinal matchups
Rockmart vs. Burke County
7:30 p.m. Friday
Appling County vs. Carver
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class AA high school football bracket
Class A Division 1
State semifinal matchups
Northeast vs. Fitzgerald
7:00 p.m. Friday
Toombs County vs. Dublin
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class A Division I high school football bracket
Class A Division II
State semifinal matchups
Irwin County vs. Bowdon
7:00 p.m. Friday
Brooks County vs. Manchester
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class A Division II high school football bracket
Private
State semifinal matchups
North Cobb Christian vs. Prince Avenue Christian
7:30 p.m. Friday
Hebron Christian Academy vs. Fellowship Christian
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class Private high school football bracket
