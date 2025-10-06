Georgia High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Georgia high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Georgia high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
Georgia High School Football Class 1A DII Rankings
1. Johnson County (Wrightsville, GA) (6-0)
2. Wheeler County (Alamo, GA) (6-0)
3. Clinch County (Homerville, GA) (6-0)
4. Lincoln County (Lincolnton, GA) (5-0)
5. Screven County (Sylvania, GA) (6-0)
6. Wilcox County (Rochelle, GA) (5-1)
7. Emanuel County Institute (Twin City, GA) (5-2)
8. Mt. Zion (Mt. Zion, GA) (7-1)
9. Seminole County (Donalsonville, GA) (5-1)
10. Early County (Blakely, GA) (5-2)
11. Taylor County (Butler, GA) (4-1)
12. Bowdon (Bowdon, GA) (4-2)
13. Atkinson County (Pearson, GA) (5-1)
14. Treutlen (Soperton, GA) (4-2)
15. Metter (Metter, GA) (4-2)
16. Turner County (Ashburn, GA) (3-3)
17. Brooks County (Quitman, GA) (3-4)
18. Crawford County (Roberta, GA) (5-2)
19. Mitchell County (Camilla, GA) (3-2)
20. Hawkinsville (Hawkinsville, GA) (4-2)
21. Jenkins County (Millen, GA) (4-3)
22. Bryan County (Pembroke, GA) (4-3)
23. Schley County (Ellaville, GA) (4-4)
24. Warren County (Warrenton, GA) (3-4)
25. Southwest Georgia Academy (Damascus, GA) (3-3)
Georgia High School Football Class 1A DI Rankings
1. Heard County (Franklin, GA) (6-0)
2. Landmark Christian (Fairburn, GA) (6-0)
3. Swainsboro (Swainsboro, GA) (6-1)
4. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy (Marietta, GA) (7-0)
5. Worth County (Sylvester, GA) (7-0)
6. Toombs County (Lyons, GA) (6-1)
7. Jasper County Monticello (Monticello, GA) (7-0)
8. Fellowship Christian (Roswell, GA) (5-1)
9. Lamar County (Barnesville, GA) (6-0)
10. Rabun County (Tiger, GA) (7-0)
11. King's Ridge Christian (Alpharetta, GA) (5-1)
12. Gordon Lee (Chickamauga, GA) (4-1)
13. Whitefield Academy (Mableton, GA) (5-1)
14. Athens Academy (Athens, GA) (6-1)
15. Bleckley County (Cochran, GA) (6-1)
16. Dublin (Dublin, GA) (4-1)
17. Dodge County (Eastman, GA) (5-1)
18. Thomasville (Thomasville, GA) (4-3)
19. Jeff Davis (Hazlehurst, GA) (5-1)
20. Pepperell (Lindale, GA) (5-2)
21. Savannah Christian (Savannah, GA) (4-3)
22. Northeast (Macon, GA) (4-2)
23. Wesleyan (Norcross, GA) (5-1)
24. Haralson County (Tallapoosa, GA) (5-2)
25. Social Circle (Social Circle, GA) (4-2)
Georgia High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. North Murray (Chatsworth, GA) (6-0)
2. Hebron Christian Academy (Dacula, GA) (5-1)
3. Carver (Atlanta, GA) (7-0)
4. Pierce County (Blackshear, GA) (7-0)
5. Sumter County (Americus, GA) (7-0)
6. Morgan County (Madison, GA) (7-0)
7. Carver (Columbus, GA) (6-0)
8. Rockmart (Rockmart, GA) (5-1)
9. Callaway (Hogansville, GA) (5-2)
10. Prince Avenue Christian (Athens, GA) (5-2)
11. Franklin County (Carnesville, GA) (6-1)
12. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (Fort Oglethorpe, GA) (4-2)
13. Laney (Augusta, GA) (5-2)
14. Thomson (Thomson, GA) (4-3)
15. Columbus (Columbus, GA) (4-1)
16. Miller Grove (Lithonia, GA) (6-1)
17. East Jackson (Commerce, GA) (5-2)
18. Holy Innocents Episcopal (Atlanta, GA) (5-2)
19. Sonoraville (Calhoun, GA) (4-3)
20. North Cobb Christian (Kennesaw, GA) (4-2)
21. Appling County (Baxley, GA) (3-3)
22. Ringgold (Ringgold, GA) (4-3)
23. Crisp County (Cordele, GA) (3-4)
24. Burke County (Waynesboro, GA) (5-2)
25. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (Atlanta, GA) (4-3)
Georgia High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Westside (Augusta, GA) (6-0)
2. Sandy Creek (Tyrone, GA) (6-0)
3. North Hall (Gainesville, GA) (6-0)
4. Jefferson (Jefferson, GA) (6-1)
5. Peach County (Fort Valley, GA) (7-0)
6. Jenkins (Savannah, GA) (5-1)
7. Troup County (LaGrange, GA) (6-0)
8. Calvary Day (Savannah, GA) (5-1)
9. Aquinas (Augusta, GA) (5-1)
10. LaGrange (LaGrange, GA) (6-1)
11. Northwest Whitfield (Tunnel Hill, GA) (6-1)
12. Pickens (Jasper, GA) (5-1)
13. Stephenson (Stone Mountain, GA) (6-1)
14. West Laurens (Dexter, GA) (6-0)
15. Liberty County (Hinesville, GA) (6-1)
16. Heritage (Ringgold, GA) (5-2)
17. Oconee County (Watkinsville, GA) (5-2)
18. Harlem (Harlem, GA) (5-1)
19. Cherokee Bluff (Flowery Branch, GA) (5-2)
20. Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, GA) (5-1)
21. Westover (Albany, GA) (4-2)
22. North Clayton (College Park, GA) (6-1)
23. Calhoun (Calhoun, GA) (4-2)
24. Douglass (Atlanta, GA) (4-2)
25. Cairo (Cairo, GA) (4-2)
Georgia High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. North Oconee (Bogart, GA) (7-0)
2. Creekside (Fairburn, GA) (6-1)
3. Central (Carrollton, GA) (6-0)
4. Cartersville (Cartersville, GA) (7-0)
5. Locust Grove (Locust Grove, GA) (6-1)
6. Ware County (Waycross, GA) (6-1)
7. Marist (Atlanta, GA) (5-1)
8. Benedictine (Savannah, GA) (4-2)
9. Flowery Branch (Flowery Branch, GA) (5-1)
10. Kell (Marietta, GA) (5-2)
11. Cambridge (Milton, GA) (6-1)
12. Stockbridge (Stockbridge, GA) (5-2)
13. Southwest DeKalb (Decatur, GA) (5-2)
14. St. Pius X Catholic (Atlanta, GA) (6-1)
15. Hampton (Hampton, GA) (5-2)
16. Griffin (Griffin, GA) (4-2)
17. Cass (White, GA) (6-2)
18. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, GA) (4-3)
19. Ola (McDonough, GA) (5-2)
20. Jones County (Gray, GA) (5-2)
21. Lithonia (Lithonia, GA) (5-1)
22. Walnut Grove (Walnut Grove, GA) (5-1)
23. Jonesboro (Jonesboro, GA) (3-3)
24. Tucker (Tucker, GA) (4-2)
25. Eastside (Covington, GA) (4-3)
Georgia High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Thomas County Central (Thomasville, GA) (7-0)
2. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA) (7-0)
3. Houston County (Warner Robins, GA) (7-0)
4. Gainesville (Gainesville, GA) (6-1)
5. Roswell (Roswell, GA) (5-1)
6. Northgate (Newnan, GA) (7-0)
7. Milton (Milton, GA) (6-1)
8. Sequoyah (Canton, GA) (6-1)
9. Jackson County (Jefferson, GA) (6-1)
10. Rome (Rome, GA) (4-2)
11. Lovejoy (Lovejoy, GA) (7-0)
12. River Ridge (Woodstock, GA) (6-1)
13. Lee County (Leesburg, GA) (5-2)
14. New Manchester (Douglasville, GA) (6-0)
15. Brunswick (Brunswick, GA) (6-1)
16. Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) (5-2)
17. Newnan (Newnan, GA) (5-2)
18. Sprayberry (Marietta, GA) (6-1)
19. Habersham Central (Mt. Airy, GA) (5-2)
20. Effingham County (Springfield, GA) (4-2)
21. Lanier (Sugar Hill, GA) (4-3)
22. Woodstock (Woodstock, GA) (5-2)
23. East Paulding (Dallas, GA) (3-3)
24. Villa Rica (Villa Rica, GA) (3-4)
25. Glynn Academy (Brunswick, GA) (4-3)
Georgia High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Lowndes (Valdosta, GA) (7-0)
2. Buford (Buford, GA) (6-0)
3. Carrollton (Carrollton, GA) (7-0)
4. Grayson (Loganville, GA) (7-0)
5. McEachern (Powder Springs, GA) (6-0)
6. North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA) (6-1)
7. Douglas County (Douglasville, GA) (5-2)
8. Colquitt County (Moultrie, GA) (5-2)
9. Valdosta (Valdosta, GA) (6-1)
10. Hillgrove (Powder Springs, GA) (6-0)
11. Richmond Hill (Richmond Hill, GA) (6-1)
12. Brookwood (Snellville, GA) (5-2)
13. Harrison (Kennesaw, GA) (5-1)
14. Mill Creek (Hoschton, GA) (5-2)
15. West Forsyth (Cumming, GA) (5-1)
16. Camden County (Kingsland, GA) (5-2)
17. North Cobb (Kennesaw, GA) (4-2)
18. Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, GA) (5-2)
19. Newton (Covington, GA) (4-3)
20. Norcross (Norcross, GA) (5-2)
21. North Paulding (Dallas, GA) (5-2)
22. South Gwinnett (Snellville, GA) (4-2)
23. Archer (Lawrenceville, GA) (3-3)
24. Collins Hill (Suwanee, GA) (4-3)
25. Tift County (Tifton, GA) (3-4)