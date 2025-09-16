Georgia High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Georgia high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Georgia Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 6A computer rankings, Grayson.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Georgia high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
Georgia High School Football Class 1A DII Rankings
1. Clinch County (4-0)
2. Wilcox County (3-0)
3. Seminole County (4-0)
4. Mt. Zion (5-0)
5. Johnson County (4-0)
6. Hawkinsville (4-0)
7. Wheeler County (3-0)
8. Metter (2-1)
9. Lincoln County (3-0)
10. Taylor County (2-1)
11. Crawford County (3-1)
12. Screven County (3-0)
13. Bryan County (3-1)
14. Emanuel County Institute (2-2)
15. Early County (2-2)
16. Atkinson County (3-1)
17. Bowdon (3-2)
18. Turner County (2-2)
19. Southwest Georgia Academy (2-2)
20. Randolph-Clay (1-1)
21. Jenkins County (2-2)
22. Schley County (2-3)
23. Brooks County (1-3)
24. McIntosh County Academy (2-2)
25. Warren County (1-4)
Georgia High School Football Class 1A DI Rankings
1. Landmark Christian (4-0)
2. Swainsboro (5-0)
3. Heard County (4-0)
4. King's Ridge Christian (4-0)
5. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy (5-0)
6. Rabun County (4-0)
7. Jasper County Monticello (4-0)
8. Worth County (4-0)
9. Jeff Davis (3-0)
10. Temple (4-0)
11. Whitefield Academy (3-1)
12. Dodge County (3-1)
13. Gordon Central (4-0)
14. Toombs County (4-1)
15. Fellowship Christian (3-1)
16. Lamar County (3-0)
17. Athens Academy (3-1)
18. Towers (2-1)
19. Savannah Christian (3-2)
20. Gordon Lee (2-1)
21. Bacon County (3-1)
22. Northeast (3-1)
23. Dublin (2-1)
24. Bleckley County (3-1)
25. Haralson County (3-1)
Georgia High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Sumter County (4-0)
2. North Murray (4-0)
3. Morgan County (5-0)
4. Carver (Columbus) (4-0)
5. Laney (4-1)
6. Pierce County (4-0)
7. Columbus (3-0)
8. Franklin County (4-0)
9. Carver (Atlanta) (4-0)
10. Rockmart (3-1)
11. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (4-1)
12. Sonoraville (3-1)
13. Ringgold (4-1)
14. East Jackson (4-0)
15. Miller Grove (4-1)
16. Prince Avenue Christian (3-1)
17. Hebron Christian Academy (2-1)
18. Burke County (4-1)
19. Callaway (2-2)
20. Holy Innocents Episcopal (3-1)
21. Pike County (2-2)
22. North Cobb Christian (3-2)
23. Cook (3-2)
24. Crisp County (2-3)
25. Hapeville Charter (1-2)
Georgia High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Pickens (4-0)
2. North Hall (4-0)
3. Calvary Day (4-0)
4. Sandy Creek (4-0)
5. Troup County (4-0)
6. Westside (4-0)
7. LaGrange (4-1)
8. Aquinas (3-0)
9. Peach County (4-0)
10. Harlem (3-0)
11. Jefferson (4-1)
12. West Laurens (4-0)
13. Stephenson (5-0)
14. Gilmer (3-1)
15. Jenkins (3-1)
16. Cherokee Bluff (4-1)
17. Liberty County (3-1)
18. Northwest Whitfield (3-1)
19. Heritage (3-2)
20. Greater Atlanta Christian (3-1)
21. Cedar Grove (3-1)
22. North Clayton (4-1)
23. LaFayette (3-1)
24. Oconee County (3-2)
25. Westover (2-1)
Georgia High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Creekside (4-0)
2. Cartersville (5-0)
3. Central (4-0)
4. North Oconee (4-0)
5. St. Pius X Catholic (4-0)
6. Locust Grove (4-1)
7. Ware County (4-0)
8. Ola (4-1)
9. Lithonia (3-0)
10. Stockbridge (4-1)
11. Blessed Trinity (3-1)
12. Walnut Grove (4-0)
13. Marist (2-1)
14. Cass (4-1)
15. Cambridge (4-1)
16. Southwest DeKalb (3-1)
17. Perry (2-2)
18. Kell (3-2)
19. Griffin (2-2)
20. Hampton (3-2)
21. East Forsyth (3-1)
22. Jackson (3-1)
23. Flowery Branch (2-1)
24. Benedictine (1-2)
25. Jones County (3-2)
Georgia High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Thomas County Central (5-0)
2. Houston County (5-0)
3. Langston Hughes (4-0)
4. Roswell (3-1)
5. Milton (3-1)
6. Northgate (4-0)
7. Sequoyah (5-0)
8. River Ridge (4-1)
9. Lanier (3-1)
10. Jackson County (3-1)
11. Gainesville (3-1)
12. Woodstock (4-1)
13. Lee County (3-1)
14. Rome (2-2)
15. Lovejoy (4-0)
16. Newnan (3-1)
17. Sprayberry (4-1)
18. Brunswick (3-1)
19. New Manchester (3-0)
20. Seckinger (3-1)
21. Coffee (2-2)
22. McIntosh (2-2)
23. Woodward Academy (2-2)
24. Effingham County (2-2)
25. South Paulding (2-2)
Georgia High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Grayson (4-0)
2. Buford (4-0)
3. Lowndes (5-0)
4. Carrollton (5-0)
5. McEachern (4-0)
6. Harrison (4-0)
7. Hillgrove (4-0)
8. Valdosta (5-0)
9. Camden County (4-0)
10. North Gwinnett (3-1)
11. Richmond Hill (4-0)
12. North Paulding (4-1)
13. Norcross (3-1)
14. Rockdale County (3-0)
15. Peachtree Ridge (3-1)
16. Douglas County (3-2)
17. Colquitt County (2-1)
18. North Forsyth (3-1)
19. Tift County (3-2)
20. Archer (3-1)
21. West Forsyth (3-1)
22. Walton (2-2)
23. Collins Hill (2-2)
24. Campbell (3-1)
25. Denmark (2-2)