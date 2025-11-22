High School

Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025

No. 7 North Oconee defeated MLK Jr. on Friday night with a final score of 42-21.
No. 7 North Oconee defeated MLK Jr. on Friday night with a final score of 42-21.

The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of playoff action.

Benedictine 21, Cass 7

Bowdon 52, Washington-Wilkes 24

Buford 31, Newton 14

Burke County 48, Columbia 21

Cairo 28, Troup County 20

Carrollton 51, Harrison 6

Cartersville 64, Warner Robins 0

Carver 56, Stephens County 0

Carver 48, Pierce County 28

Central 64, Cambridge 29

Clinch County 28, Emanuel County Institute 18

Creekside 49, Ware County 0

Douglass 12, Calhoun 0

Douglas County 30, North Cobb 24

Early County 13, Mt. Zion 7

Fitzgerald 28, Dublin 13

Gainesville 42, Brunswick 0

Gordon Lee 17, Elbert County 12

Grayson 31, Colquitt County 10

Hapeville Charter 35, Appling County 27

Heard County 48, Social Circle 10

Houston County 28, Rome 38

Jackson County 24, Milton 19

Jefferson 49, Harlem 14

Jenkins 38, Peach County 28

Jenkins County 41, Schley County 20

Kell 17, Southwest DeKalb 10

LaGrange 52, North Hall 28

Langston Hughes 49, Lee County 31

Lincoln County 56, Hawkinsville 0

Lithonia 38, Centennial 7

Marist 28, Blessed Trinity 10

Morgan County 49, Miller Grove 28

North Gwinnett 29, Lowndes 17

North Oconee 42, MLK Jr 21

Northeast 26, Swainsboro 14

Pepperell 28, Jasper County Monticello 17

Rabun County 35, Berrien 0

Rockmart 48, Laney 18

Rome 38, Houston County 28

Roswell 50, Clarke Central 7

Sandy Creek 42, Monroe Area 13

Screven County 35, Charlton County 14

Sequoyah 48, Newnan 28

Stephenson 41, Westside 35

Sumter County 28, North Murray 11

Thomas County Central 55, Villa Rica 14

Thomson 28, Callaway 19

Toombs County 24, Thomasville 19

Valdosta 49, Brookwood 26

Walton 49, East Coweta 14

Warren County 28, Wheeler County 20

West Forsyth 20, Hillgrove 17

West Laurens 32, Oconee County 7

Woodward Academy 24, Statesboro 8

Worth County 38, Bleckley County 35

Published
