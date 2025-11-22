Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of playoff action.
Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - November 21, 2025
Benedictine 21, Cass 7
Bowdon 52, Washington-Wilkes 24
Buford 31, Newton 14
Burke County 48, Columbia 21
Cairo 28, Troup County 20
Carrollton 51, Harrison 6
Cartersville 64, Warner Robins 0
Carver 56, Stephens County 0
Carver 48, Pierce County 28
Central 64, Cambridge 29
Clinch County 28, Emanuel County Institute 18
Creekside 49, Ware County 0
Douglass 12, Calhoun 0
Douglas County 30, North Cobb 24
Early County 13, Mt. Zion 7
Fitzgerald 28, Dublin 13
Gainesville 42, Brunswick 0
Gordon Lee 17, Elbert County 12
Grayson 31, Colquitt County 10
Hapeville Charter 35, Appling County 27
Heard County 48, Social Circle 10
Jackson County 24, Milton 19
Jefferson 49, Harlem 14
Jenkins 38, Peach County 28
Jenkins County 41, Schley County 20
Kell 17, Southwest DeKalb 10
LaGrange 52, North Hall 28
Langston Hughes 49, Lee County 31
Lincoln County 56, Hawkinsville 0
Lithonia 38, Centennial 7
Marist 28, Blessed Trinity 10
Morgan County 49, Miller Grove 28
North Gwinnett 29, Lowndes 17
North Oconee 42, MLK Jr 21
Northeast 26, Swainsboro 14
Pepperell 28, Jasper County Monticello 17
Rabun County 35, Berrien 0
Rockmart 48, Laney 18
Rome 38, Houston County 28
Roswell 50, Clarke Central 7
Sandy Creek 42, Monroe Area 13
Screven County 35, Charlton County 14
Sequoyah 48, Newnan 28
Stephenson 41, Westside 35
Sumter County 28, North Murray 11
Thomas County Central 55, Villa Rica 14
Thomson 28, Callaway 19
Toombs County 24, Thomasville 19
Valdosta 49, Brookwood 26
Walton 49, East Coweta 14
Warren County 28, Wheeler County 20
West Forsyth 20, Hillgrove 17
West Laurens 32, Oconee County 7
Woodward Academy 24, Statesboro 8
Worth County 38, Bleckley County 35