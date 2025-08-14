Georgia High School Football: Predicting the 2025 State Champions
The 2025 high school football season is here, and we are going to predict each of the eight state champions for the upcoming season.
The summer workouts, the 7-on-7s, coaching clinics, scrimmages, and conditioning workouts have officially wrapped up. The regular season kicks off with games taking place Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (August 13-16) headlined by the 34th Annual Corky Kell Classic in Atlanta.
High School on SI Georgia will look ahead to see who will be ending the 2025 season with some hardware in their hands.
Class A Division 1: Northeast (Macon)
The Raiders finished the 2024 season as the Class A-Division 1 Runner-up, falling to eventual champion Toombs County. The Raiders return their starting quarterback Reginald Glover who was part of the 1,000-yard passing, 1,000-yard rushing club last season where he was credited for 2,579 total yards last season.
Class A Division 2: Bowdon
The three-time defending state champions have their eyes set on a fourth consecutive state title this season. Leading the way this season will be senior wide receiver Kaiden Prothro, who is committed to the University of Georgia where he eclipsed for 1,203 receiving yards on 56 catches and 23 touchdowns last season. The Red Devils will have a new quarterback under center this season after Charles Maxwell graduated, where he threw for 36 touchdown passes a senior last season.
Class AA: Hebron Christian
The Lions finished the 2024 season with a 12-2 record and won the Class-Private State Championship in 2024, defeating Prince Avenue Christian. The Lions have now jumped up to Class AA where they will retain their leading receiver in senior Jarvis Mathurin who was accounted for 1,106 receiving yards on 59 catches and 12 touchdowns last season.
Class AAA: Sandy Creek
The Sandy Creek Patriots had their 2024 season come to an end in the 2nd round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs against eventual state semifinalist LaGrange. Returning this season for the Patriots who was a key contributor was senior running back/linebacker Amari Latimer who accounted for a team-high 19 touchdowns last season.
Class AAAA: North Oconee
The North Oconee Titans have lost just two games since the 2022 season, having high expectations to possibly repeat as Class AAAA Champions for the second consecutive season. The Titans return their leading receiver in senior wide tight end Khamari Brooks, who is committed to the University of Georgia, as well as their quarterback in Harrison Faulkner, who is committed to Georgia Southern.
Class AAAAA: Milton
The Milton Eagles check into the 2025 season, ranked at No. 15 in the High School on SI National Rankings have a strong test on their hands to kick off the season, where they'll travel to Buford, who checks in at No. 10 in the High School on SI National Rankings. Keep an eye on junior quarterback Derrick Baker, senior linebacker Tristan Lester, and junior wide receiver Grant Haviland.
Class AAAAAA: Buford
The Buford Wolves open up their newly-renovated $62 million stadium tonight in a nationally-televised game against No. 15 Milton. That is not their only test on the 2025 schedule, as they'll also face Benedictine (August 22), Roswell (September 5), and Collins Hill (October 3). Expect it to be a two-headed race between Buford and Grayson to see who will come out on top as the 2025 Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class AAAAAA Champions.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App