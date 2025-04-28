Appling County (Georgia) moving on from Jordan Mullis amid forfeiture of wins from 2024 season
According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Todd Holcomb, Appling County has opened up their varsity head coaching position, thus parting ways with Jordan Mullis.
Holcomb's report states that Mullis will remain a teacher at Appling County amid the forfeiture of 10 games from the 2024 season due to use of playing an ineligible player. Mullis was informed by the school on Friday that the job would be opened up for a coaching search, per the report.
Georgia high school football team forced to forfeit all 10 victories from 2024 season
The Pirates, who had won the Class AA, Region 3 championship last season, lost an appeal this past week and will have to vacate all 10 of its wins from a year ago.
Appling County had reached the Class 2A state semifinals, falling to Carver 49-6.
Among the victories from 2024 came against Cook, Crisp County, Fitzgerald, Pierce County, Stephens County, Swainsboro, Suwannee and Tattnall County.
Since 2019, Appling County has won a total of 60 games including multiple 10-plus win seasons. The Pirates have averaged 10 victories per season between 2019-2024.
