Georgia high school football scores (8/14/2025)

See every final score from the opening day of the 2025 Georgia high school football season

Jack Butler

The 2025 Georgia high school football season kicked off on Thursday, and High School On SI has final scores for every game across the state.

The marquee game was a nationally-ranked matchup between Buford and Milton, with Buford winning 20-13.

Georgia High School Football Final Scores

August 14, 2025

Arabia Mountain 35, Alcovy 19

Bleckley County 35, Rutland 13

No. 2 Buford 20, No. 3 Milton 13

No. 14 Cartersville 44, Columbia 0

Columbus 35, Miller County 10

Dougherty 51, Central 14

Drew 28, Riverdale 18

Hebron Christian Academy 29, North Atlanta 22

Jackson 38, Hardaway 0

Landmark Christian 20, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6

MLK Jr 24, Heritage 16

Morrow 20, Forest Park 14

Northwest Whitfield 35, Coahulla Creek 13

Redan 52, Stone Mountain 8

Ringgold 38, Dade County 7

Towers 47, Heritage 7

West Forsyth 27, Douglass 0

Woodland 60, Woodland 21

Published
