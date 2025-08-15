Georgia high school football scores (8/14/2025)
The 2025 Georgia high school football season kicked off on Thursday, and High School On SI has final scores for every game across the state.
The marquee game was a nationally-ranked matchup between Buford and Milton, with Buford winning 20-13.
Georgia High School Football Final Scores
August 14, 2025
Arabia Mountain 35, Alcovy 19
Bleckley County 35, Rutland 13
No. 2 Buford 20, No. 3 Milton 13
No. 14 Cartersville 44, Columbia 0
Columbus 35, Miller County 10
Dougherty 51, Central 14
Drew 28, Riverdale 18
Hebron Christian Academy 29, North Atlanta 22
Jackson 38, Hardaway 0
Landmark Christian 20, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6
MLK Jr 24, Heritage 16
Morrow 20, Forest Park 14
Northwest Whitfield 35, Coahulla Creek 13
Redan 52, Stone Mountain 8
Ringgold 38, Dade County 7
Towers 47, Heritage 7
West Forsyth 27, Douglass 0
Woodland 60, Woodland 21
