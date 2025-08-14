High School

Milton vs. Buford: Live score updates from national top-25 showdown (8/14/2025)

Georgia high school football powers face off in the opening week of high school football

Jack Butler

Milton opens the season against a top-25 national opponent in Buford on Thursday.
Milton opens the season against a top-25 national opponent in Buford on Thursday. / Matthew Christopher

The No. 15 Milton Eagles play the No. 10 Buford Wolves in a High School On SI Top 25 to kickoff the Georgia high school football season on Thursday at Phillip Beard Stadium.

The Wolves and the Eagles are No. 2 and No. 3 in High School On SI's Georgia Top 25, respectively.

The game acts as a national kickoff for high school football across the county, and Buford will debut a new $62 million stadium as part of the season-opener. The stadium seats 10,000 fans.

Milton won last season's game 13-10, but many new faces will need to make an impact for both teams this season.

Players To Watch

Buford

  • Bryce Perry-Wright, Sr., DL -- 4-star committed to Texas A&M
  • Tyriq Green, Sr., ATH -- 4-star committed to Georgia
  • Graham Houston, Sr., OL -- 4-star committed to Georgia
  • Dre Quinn, Sr., DL -- 4-star committed to Clemson
  • Dayton Raiola, Sr., QB -- 3-star committed to Nebraska

Milton

  • Billy Weivoda, Sr., LB -- 3-star committed to Iowa
  • Tristan Lester, Sr., DB -- 3-star committed to Marshall
  • Grant Haviland, Jr., TE -- 4-star
  • Derrick Baker, Jr., QB -- 4-star

Pick The Winner

Let us know who you believe will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em challenge.

Milton vs. Buford: Live score updates from national top-25 showdown (8/14/2025)

Updates will be placed here when the game begins.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Georgia