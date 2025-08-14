Milton vs. Buford: Live score updates from national top-25 showdown (8/14/2025)
Georgia high school football powers face off in the opening week of high school football
The No. 15 Milton Eagles play the No. 10 Buford Wolves in a High School On SI Top 25 to kickoff the Georgia high school football season on Thursday at Phillip Beard Stadium.
The Wolves and the Eagles are No. 2 and No. 3 in High School On SI's Georgia Top 25, respectively.
The game acts as a national kickoff for high school football across the county, and Buford will debut a new $62 million stadium as part of the season-opener. The stadium seats 10,000 fans.
Milton won last season's game 13-10, but many new faces will need to make an impact for both teams this season.
Players To Watch
Buford
- Bryce Perry-Wright, Sr., DL -- 4-star committed to Texas A&M
- Tyriq Green, Sr., ATH -- 4-star committed to Georgia
- Graham Houston, Sr., OL -- 4-star committed to Georgia
- Dre Quinn, Sr., DL -- 4-star committed to Clemson
- Dayton Raiola, Sr., QB -- 3-star committed to Nebraska
Milton
- Billy Weivoda, Sr., LB -- 3-star committed to Iowa
- Tristan Lester, Sr., DB -- 3-star committed to Marshall
- Grant Haviland, Jr., TE -- 4-star
- Derrick Baker, Jr., QB -- 4-star
Updates will be placed here when the game begins.
