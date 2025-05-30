Georgia high school football: Top 100 head coaching salaries
Georgia high school football features some of the highest paid head coaches in the country. Ever wondered what many of these head coaches out of the Peach State are making compared to others around the Southeast and the nation for that matter?
We take a look at the Top 100 football coaching salaries of head coaches from the Peach State:
TOP 100 GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL COACHING SALARIES
(Salaries according to a list compiled by X/@BrooksACarter)
1. Joey King, Carrollton Trojans, $219,215
2. John Reid, Rome Wolves, $188,457
3. Josh Niblett, Gainesville Red Elephants, $175,706
4. Bryant Appling, Buford Wolves, $173,688
5. Shelton Felton, Valdosta Wildcats, $152,421
6. Franklin Stephens, Burke County Bears, $151,545
7. Sean Calhoun, Colquitt County Packers, $148,421
8. Byron Slack, Cook Hornets, $146,117
9. Adam Carter, Lowndes Vikings, $145,471
10. Roger Holmes, Dublin Fighting Irish, $144,859
11. Richard Morgan, Marietta Blue Devils, $143,527
12. Jason Strickland, Ware County Gators, $143,152
13. Justin Rogers, Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets, $139,042
14. Kit Carpenter, Dalton Catamounts, $136,485
15. Kevin Smith, Perry Panthers, $136,449
16. Conor Foster, Cartersville Purple Hurricanes, $134,629
17. Shane Queen, North Cobb Warriors, $134,148
18. Sid Maxwell, Dawson County Tigers, $132,271
19. Chad Fraizer, Whitewater Wildcats, $131,902
20. Biff Parson, Rockmart Yellow Jackets, $130,650
21. Rocky Hidalgo, Glynn Academy Red Terrors, $130,059
22. Jamie Abrams, Cedartown Bulldogs, $129,603
23. Dean Fabrizio, Lee County Trojans, $129,364
24. Jeremy Edwards, Houston County Bears, $129,223
25. Scott Schwarzer, Northview Titans, $128,247
26. Shane Lasseter, Heard County Braves, $127,740
27. Joe Dupree, Southwest-Macon Patriots, $127,740
28. Josh Robinson, Northwest Whitfield Bruins, $127, 112
29. Korey Mobbs, Jackson County Panthers, $126,770
30. Anthony Williams, Rutland Hurricanes, $126,434
31. Michael Youngblood, Thomson Bulldogs, $126,098
32. Josh Ingram, Veterans Warhawks, $125,920
33. Michael Collins, River Ridge Knights, $125,663
34. David Russell, Bremen Blue Devils, $125,440
35. Troy Morris, South Forsyth War Eagles, $125,345
36. Robert Cummings, Woodland Wolfpack, $125,178
37. Tucker Pruitt, Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane, $125,093
38. Leroy Ryals, Cedar Shoals, $124,915
39. Corey Dickerson, Hart County Bulldogs, $124,607
40. Marquis Westbrook, Peach County Trojans, $124,500
41. Shane Sams, Warner Robins Demons, $124,127
42. Von Lassiter, Bleckley County Royals, $124,110
43. Ryan Herring Pierce County Bears, $124,102
44. Mike Coe, Coffee Trojans, $124,098
45. Eric Godfree, North Gwinnett Bulldogs, $123,823
46. Olten Downs, New Manchester Jaguars, $123,810
47. Chip Walker, Newman Cougars, $123,688
48. Jeff Hammond, Worth County Rams, $123,453
49. Brian Nelson, Mary Persons Bulldogs, $122,950
50. Josh Lovelady, Mill Creek Hawks, $122,758
51. Terrance Banks, Greene County Tigers, $122,034
52. Corey Jarvis, Lithia Springs Lions, $121,885
53. Todd Wofford, Meadowcreek Mustangs, $121,707
54. John Small, East Cowetta Indians, $121,417
55. Ben Hall, Oconee County Warriors, $121,192
56. Luqman Salam, Harrison Hoyas, $121,159
57. James Teter, Sequoyah Chiefs, $120,959
58. Ben Bailey, Northside-Warner Robins Eagles, $120,755
59. Michael Davis, Rabin County Wildcats, $120,688
60. Brett Vavra, Sprayberry Yellow Jackets, $120535
61. Stuart Cunningham, Chestatee War Eagles, $120,434
62. Steven Simpson, Warren County Screaming Eagles, $120,070
63. Mike Palmieri, Denmark Danes, $118,874
64. Robert Craft, North Forsyth Raiders, $118,129
65. Jim Rowell, Johns Creek Gladiators, $117,854
66. Robert Braucht, North Springs Spartans, $117,281
67. Jon Rudd, Adairsville Tigers, $116,593
68. Pete Fominaya, Hiram Hornets, $116,459
69. Casey Holiday, Irwin County Indians, $116,408
70. Cherarad Freeman, Bryan County Redskins, $116,378
71. Shannon Jarvis, Elbert County Blue Devils, $116,044
72. Rodney Hackney, Tri-Cities Bulldogs, $115,911
73. David Svehla, West Forsyth Wolverines, $115,679
74. Johnny White, Douglas County Tigers, $115,598
75. Mario East, Jefferson County Warriors, $114,773
76. Pete Wiggins, Callaway Cavaliers, $114,536
77. Tommy Jones, Cherokee Bluff Bears, $114,492
78. Davis Cooper, Starr’s Mill Panthers, $113,810
79. Buddy Martin, Toombs County Bulldogs, $113,808
80. Derek Smith, McIntosh Chiefs, $113,761
81. Cameron Pettus, East Jackson Eagles, $113,584
82. Don Stark, North Paulding Wolfpack, $113,162
83. Trevor Williams, Creekview Grizzlies, $112,553
84. Sheddrick Risper, Westside-Macon Seminoles, $112,457
85. Clifford Fedd, Griffin Bears, $112,327
86. John Ford, Effingham County Eagles, $112,167
87. Loren Purvis, South Effingham Mustangs, $111,787
88. Mike Chastain, Jones County Greyhounds, $111,508
89. Heath Webb, Lumpkin County Indians, $111,306
90. Jarrett Laws, Central-Macon Chargers, $111,203
91. Daniel Brunner, Walton Raiders, $111,146
92. Sean Thom, Lassiter Trojans, $110,831
93. Chris Kearson, Emanuel County Institute Bulldogs, $110,820
94. Frank Killingsworth, Early County Bobcats, $110,819
95. Niketa Battle, Dutchtown Bulldogs, $110,573
96. Craig Coleman, Luella Lions, $110,573
97. March Beach, Lambert Longhorns, $110,469
98. Travis Noland, Jefferson Dragons, $110,454
99. Don Norton, Johnson County Trojans, $110,383
100. Todd Murray Southeast Whitfield Raiders, $109,728
