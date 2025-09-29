Georgia State Football Championship Coach on Leave After DUI
Two-time Georgia high school football state championship coach Dean Fabrizio has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Fabrizio has held the title of head coach at Lee County High School since 2009, winning 150 games during that time, including state championship runs in 2017 and again in 2018.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that Fabrizio was charged with DUI early Sunday morning, along with other charges.
In a message posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Fabrizio explained his decision.
“Due to mistakes that have been made on my behalf, as well as some personal issues that I need to attend to, I have been placed on a leave of absence as Head Football Coach at Lee County High School for the immediate future,” he posted. “In my 17 years as Head Coach at LCHS, we have always tried to hold the members of the football program to the highest standard.
“I hold myself to the same standard, but unfortunately, I have failed in that regard. I will be taking this time to address this and seek help.”
Dean Fabrizio Led Lee County to Two State Championships
Lee County won the Class 6A titles in those two seasons under Fabrizio, having made the playoffs 13 of the past 14 seasons overall. That includes an appearance in the 5A state semifinals last season.
“I have poured my heart and soul into our football program, our school and our school system for 17 years,” Fabrizio wrote. “I apologize to out school, parents, community, alumni, supporters and most of all the members of this program. We have a very capable group of assistant coaches who will lead the team in my absence.”
Following a loss to Thomas County Central last week, Lee County sits at 3-2 overall. They are set to head to Coffee this coming Friday.