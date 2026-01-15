Grayson Makes Its Move and the Rams’ Found Their Next Head Coach in Their Own Building
On Thursday morning, the Grayson Rams officially announced their current defensive coordinator, Gregory Carswell, as the school's new head coach. Carswell will take over for Santavious Bryant who recently accepted to position to be Gainesville's (GA) new head coach after Josh Niblett resigned last week.
The promotion of Carswell adds stability to the Rams' program as they look to remain at the forefront of competing for state championships in one of the most talent-rich states in the country.
Carswell's Has a Proven Track Record as the Rams' Defensive Coordinator
In the past two seasons, Carswell has coached great high school talent on the defensive side of the ball that made it a nightmare for the opposing offenses to face. In 2025, the Rams allowed 137 points in 13 games which comes out to allowed 10.5 points per game.
In 2024, the Rams captured the Class 6A state championship with a 38-24 win over Carrollton, and that team was also led by a great defense. In 14 games, the defense allowed 184 total points and allowed 13 points per game.
In this two year stretch, Carswell has coached over 20 prospects that are nationally ranked in the Rivals and 247 database which has helped him tremendously on that side of the ball. Furthermore, his experience coaching these talented prospects should help him transition more seemingly to the head coaching role as he looks to keep the success going.
Success at Other Coaching Stops
Prior to taking the defensive coordinator role at Grayson, Carswell has enjoyed immense success at Gainesville (GA) as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator, and as the defensive line coach at Warner Robins.
In the 2022 season that saw Gainesville finish as the state runner-up, he was a part of the defense that allowed 251 points through 15 games and allowed 16.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the rushing attack that season for the Red Elephants in 2022 rushed for 1,311 yards, 87 yards per game and 15 rushing touchdowns.
As the defensive line coach for Warner Robins in 2017, he helped led the Demons to a 14-1 record as they ended the season as the state runner-up. In 15 games that season, he was a part of a coaching staff that put together an excellent defense. Warner Robins allowed 302 total points and 20 points per game.
As we bring this full circle, Carswell has been successful at every stop he has been at as he has also been a part of seven region championships in nine years of coaching in the high school ranks.
The Rams Will Open 2026 Against Another Georgia Football Powerhouse
The Carswell era will get off to a riveting start to the 2026 as they hit the ground running in week 1 versus North Gwinnett.