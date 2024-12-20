Inside recruitment with 2027 Georgia 5-star DE DJ Jacobs
Life on Georgia’s 4A gridiron is unfair for quarterbacks, running backs, and the offensive linemen trying to go against David “DJ” Jacobs. The Blessed Trinity (Atlanta) defensive end is a five-star talent that will be in the discussion as the best player in the country until the final 2027 rankings are released. Looking college ready as a sophomore with no ceiling on his development, the 26-offer prospect answered questions about his recruiting process that might be different than his peer group.
The word “blessed” around Jacobs is fitting. Much like a video game where a certain character or player cannot be stopped, and with no cheat codes to help, the feel on every defensive snap for the Titans is Jacobs will make the play.
The stat line for the 6-5, 225-pound, end supports the notion: 116 tackles, 35 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, three blocked punts, and two defensive touchdowns.
Jacobs spoke about the moves put on the opposition that helped him earn first team Touchdown Atlanta Club and first team All-State honors.
“I love the dip and lean; I have a really good lean,” Jacobs said. “I can take them up field and then do the short move inside. I like using the bullrush and attacking the outside shoulder. I like using my speed; offensive linemen can’t keep up.”
Perfecting the trade is part of the offseason plans.
“I will work on being more explosive, quicker off the ball, and my get off,” Jacobs shared. “I am working on using my hands. I use them well now, but I will work on my hands more. I will gain a lot of weight. I am with a nutritionist now. I will start getting bigger to have full control over people.”
Asked what he watches when taking in a game on Saturday as a top recruit, Jacobs replied, “I look to see where I can make a difference for that team, and how I can add value. I look at how the team acts when they are up or down. When guys get down, do they get back up or stay down. I love the atmosphere at games; that is a good place to be.”
Furthering the game-day experience, Jacobs was asked what stands out to him during a recruiting visit.
“Definitely the fans,” Jacobs stated. “I think the fans are cool and welcoming. I love talking to the coaches everywhere I go. I love when coaches are interactive with you, and when it is more than about football; when it is about life or about school, not just straight football.”
Taking the time to make the trip, Jacobs shared an annoying experience had with some coaches, “If they don’t show a lot of attention when I am there. They will come talk to me for a bit, but it won’t be a good conversation, and then they go to another recruit.”
Texas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Purdue, and Central Michigan helped get Jacobs to the 26-offer mark. Two bluebloods could be next with an opportunity.
“Notre Dame is showing interest,” Jacobs said. “I think they are like Clemson waiting to offer you in your junior year.”
The squads in consistent touch with Jacobs were listed, “Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, USC hits me up sometimes, and Ohio State.”
A lot of those same teams saw Jacobs during the regular season.
“I went everywhere.” Jacobs stated. “I went to Michigan for the Texas game; that was a good game. Then I went to Tennessee for the Bama game, USC for the Penn State game, to Georgia for the UMass game in Athens, South Carolina for the Ole Miss game, Alabama for the Auburn game, and to A&M for the LSU game.”
The team with the best game-day vibe and atmosphere was shared by Jacobs, “I would say the top ones are Tennessee and A&M; they are crazy. The Big House was good, but it was a rough game for them against Texas. I want to go back up there for a good game.”
Jacobs continued, “The fans were amazing and loud on every play at these games. At Tennessee, they had to start the plays late; Bama couldn’t hear anything. At A&M, the stadium was shaking; that tells you something right there.”
The 2025 visit schedule has not been set yet for Jacobs, but some SEC teams are sure to see him soon.