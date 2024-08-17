Julian Lewis dazzles in senior high school football opener with 3 early TDs
Julian Lewis, the nation's No. 2 rated quarterback, received national TV billing for his senior high school football opener on Friday.
The USC commit wasted no time shining in the spotlight.
He threw a 32-yard touchdown strike to junior wideout Ryan Mosley on a halfback toss-back trick play to give Carrollton a two-touchdown lead over Woodward Academy in an ESPN-televised Georgia high school football opener.
Lewis is one of the nation's top quarterbacks — No. 2 per Rivals — and has been a sensation since his freshman year. The Trojans entered the season ranked No. 18 in the country.
Peyton Zachary took a pitch to the right, stopped, pitched the ball back to Lewis, who delivered a dart into the 6-foot-3 Mosley, who was open in single coverage in the endzone.
His third touchdown pass of the night and Carrollton's third in a row came at the 9:24 mark in the second quarter and helped the Trojans to a 21-7 lead.
His second TD went to Zachary, a 30-yard pass to give the Trojans a 14-7 lead with six seconds left in the first quarter. It was set up by a long completion over the middle on 2nd and 10 that Lewis uncorked after evading a collapsing pocket.
Lewis committed to USC in Summer 2023. Since, Colorado, Indiana and Auburn have aggressively pursued Lewis, raising questions about whether or not he'd stick with USC.
He doubled down on the Trojans and head coach Lincoln Riley in an interview with ESPN during the broadcast on Friday.
As a sophomore, Lewis threw for 4,118 yards and 48 TDs, then followed that up with a 3,094-yard, 48 TD junior season — with just two interceptions, 10 fewer than his sophomore season.
Carrollton went 11-3 in 2023 and reached the third round of the Georgia 7A playoffs after Lewis led the program to the state championship game as a sophomore in 2022, which Carrollton lost to Mill Creek, 70-35.
