Julian Lewis, 5-star quarterback, still 'locked in' with USC, but leaves door open
The first full Friday of the 2024 Georgia high school football season is here and providing marquee matchups.
Carrollton, the No. 3 team in the SBLive Georgia High School Football Preseason Top 25 rankings, ventures into College Park for a clash with Woodward Academy, the No. 14 squad in our poll.
The game, broadcast on ESPN2, features Carrollton five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, one of the most coveted prospects in America.
Rated the nation's No. 23 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback, Lewis is committing to the Trojans, but has taken visits to Colorado and Indiana and is rumored to be strongly considering a flip.
The 6-foot, 190-pound signal-caller addressed those rumors on television, stating he was still "locked in" with USC, but also possibly leaving the door open with the framing of his answer.
"As of right now, I'm still locked in with USC," Lewis said. "That's still where my home is. You know, taking visits is kind of a part of the process, and I was going to see what's going on everywhere else, but I'm still USC right now."
Hear it for yourself:
Fanbases from Colorado, Indiana and USC are all sure to take away positives from that quote.
Lewis saying he's "locked in" and calling USC "home" is sure to excite Trojans, but "as of right now" is sure to lead to speculation that there's still time - and possibly momentum for Colorado or Indiana or someone else to flip the five-star talent.
And whoever gets him could be getting a program-altering star.
In his first two high school seasons, Lewis accumulated 7,212 yards and 96 touchdowns passing.
For now, his future lies in Los Angeles.