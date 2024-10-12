Milton's TJ Lester draws upon late NFL father Tim Lester to score 'man-sized run'
It was just like his dad taught him. Take the contact, keep moving, don't stop until the whistle blows.
TJ Lester, a senior running back at Milton (Ga), had every reason to stop at the 15-yard line in the third quarter of Friday's game at Gainesville in one of Georgia's most anticipated games.
But he drew from his dad, former NFL running back Tim Lester, who died in 2021 from complications of COVID-19. He kept driving, and pushing, and driving down to the 10 when his entire offensive line began to push. And shove. And drive.
Remarkably, a nice 10-yard run turned into a seen-to-be-believed 25-yard touchdown run, powering the Eagles to a 42-24 victory.
The local announcer on the NFHS stream called it 'a man-sized run if there ever was one.' But Lester said it was a 12-man touchdown — he and his 11 teammates, and his pops from up above.
"When I was younger my dad would put me through this machine called a tackle breaker, and it taught you to keep your feet moving on contact," Lester said via a text. "After that run I could feel my dad's spirit because it was just like we practiced when I was younger."
Lester, an elusive and strong 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior who has offers from Indiana, Ball State and Eastern Kentucky, said the football field is just one place his dad helps him. Tim Lester played eight seasons in the NFL for the Rams, Steelers and Cowboys.
"His spirit helps me get through everything in life," he said. "I know that he's looking down and watching over me and my brother Tristan."
Tristan is a junior strong safety on the Eagles, who improved to 8-0 and are the No. 1 team in Georgia and No. 6 squad in the country, according to SBLive/SI.
Lester's touchdown was his second of the night and team-best 15th of the season. He entered the game with 102 carries and 678 yards. He broke open a tight game with a 42-yard touchdown run earlier in the third quarter and his second score put Milton in complete command.
Of his second TD he said: "After I made a guy miss and hit the 15 and the bodies grew, but knew I could score. I told myself I’m not going down no matter what, and I need to get in the end zone.
"I kept my feet moving on contact, and with the help of all my offensive teammates pushing me, they helped me get in.
"It was an overall great team play."