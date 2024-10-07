Top 25 Georgia high school football state rankings (10/7/2024)
Week 8 is in the books and it featured several big-time region matchups across the state of Georgia.
Buford tangled with Collins Hill and Valdosta played host to Camden County which made for some fairly big shake ups in this week's Power 25.
See how the rest of the Power 25 fared in Week 8.
1. Milton (7-0)
Last Week: 1
The Eagles improved to 7-0 on the season and 3-0 in Region 7-5A play Friday night after beating Lanier 49-7. They’ll now get their biggest test since playing American Heritage in Week 2 when they travel to play Gainesville next Friday night.
2. Carrollton (7-0)
Last Week: 2
The Trojans tangled with Westlake, who has had a rough go of things this season and the score reflected that. Carrollton handled business, beating the Lions 63-27 to improve to 7-0 on the season and 2-0 in Region 2-6A play.
3. Buford (5-1)
Last Week: 3
The Wolves played host to an undefeated Collins Hill squad last Friday night, and after struggling to score points against their stout defense in the early goings, they pulled away for an impressive 34-7 win. The win moves them to 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in Region 8-6A.
4. North Gwinnett (6-0)
Last Week: 4
The Bulldogs played host to a hungry Peachtree Ridge team last Friday night and handled business. They doubled the Lions’ scoring output, winning the game 44-22 to remain unbeaten on the season at 6-0. The win also moves them to 3-0 in Region 7-6A.
5. Mill Creek (6-1)
Last Week: 7
The first movement in this week’s Power 25 starts with Mill Creek jumping up two spots to No. 5 after their blowout win against Dacula. Through eight weeks of the season, the Hawks being slotted in one spot behind North Gwinnett makes a ton of sense. The Hawks lost to the Bulldogs by just three points, a game that could have easily swung in their favor.
6. Grayson (4-1)
Last Week: 6
Between Hurricane Helene and the chemical fire in Conyers, the Rams haven’t played a game since Sept. 20. Their game against Newton was postponed to Nov. 8, and last Friday’s game against Heritage-Conyers was rescheduled to next Wednesday. They’ll then play Rockdale County, who they were supposed to play next Friday, on the following Monday, Oct. 14.
7. Lee County (6-0)
Last Week: 8
The Trojans earned a well-deserved week off after beating Thomas County Central 35-23 in what was easily their biggest win of the season. They’ll now tangle with an undefeated Coffee team next Friday at home looking to improve to 7-0.
8. Douglas County (6-1)
Last Week: 9
The Tigers are up one spot to No. 9 in this week’s Power 25 after improving to 6-1 with a win against East Coweta. Their only loss remains to No. 3 Buford 31-14. They’ll get Westlake at home in a region matchup next Friday.
9. Langston Hughes (5-1)
Last Week: 10
The Panthers are up one spot to No. 9 in this week’s Power 25 after shutting out McIntosh 49-0. Already 3-0 in Region 3-5A play, there’s now a clear path for the Panthers to win their remaining four games with relative ease and win the region.
10. Collins Hill (6-1)
Last Week: 5
The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season last Friday night, losing on the road to No. 3 Buford 34-7. It was a promising start to the game for the Eagles, but Buford’s skill and depth eventually took the game over in the second half.
11. Gainesville (6-1)
Last Week: 11
The Red Elephants improved to 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in Region 7-5A play last Friday after shutting out Seckinger 41-0. It’s their second consecutive shutout of the season, and it now sets up a huge showdown with No. 1 Milton at home next Friday.
12. Marist (6-0)
Last Week: 12
The War Eagles shut out North Springs 48-0 last Friday night to keep their perfect season going. Coming in at No. 12 in this week’s Power 25, it doesn’t look like any of their remaining Region 5-4A teams will stand in their way of winning a region championship.
13. Thomas County Central (6-1)
Last Week: 12
After suffering their first loss in a long time to Lee County, the Yellow Jackets took out their frustrations on Veterans last Friday night, blasting them 61-10 to get back in the win column. They’ll now get a week off before tangling with Houston County on the road on the 18th.
14. Valdosta (6-0)
Last Week: 14
The Wildcats got their first real test of the season last Friday night at home against Camden County, and turns out it wasn’t much of a test at all. They dominated an undefeated Camden County squad 56-37 to remain unbeaten on the season.
15. Colquitt County (4-2)
Last Week: 16
The Packers are up one spot to No. 115 in this week’s Power 25 after winning a shootout against Lowndes 38-35. THe Vikings had been undefeated on the season coming into the matchup. Colquitt County will travel to face Valdosta next Friday night in a huge Region 1-6A matchup.
16. Norcross (5-1)
Last Week: 18
The Blue Devils are up two spots to No. 16 after shutting out Parkview 30-0 last Friday night. Sitting at 5-1 on the season, their only loss came back in Week 2 at home against No. 5 Mill Creek 21-10, a loss that doesn’t look bad at all at this point in the season.
17. North Cobb (6-0)
Last Week: 16
The Warriors clock in at No. 17 in this week’s Power 25 after having last week off. They’ll get Marietta at home next Friday with a chance to improve to 7-0 on the season.
18. Camden County (5-1)
Last Week: 15
The Wildcats finally got a real test for the first time this season and it did not go according to plan. Three scores separated they and Valdosta after the final buzzer with the Wildcats earning the win 56-37. They’ll look to rebound at home against Richmond Hill next Friday.
19. Eastside (7-0)
Last Week: 19
The Eagles remain at No. 19 in this week’s rankings after beating Walnut Grove 41-7 on Saturday. This now sets up a huge Region 8-4A matchup on the road at North Oconee which in all likelihood could determine who wins the region.
20. Cartersville (7-0)
Last Week: 20
The Purple Hurricanes Improved to 7-0 on the season last Friday night after beating Cass 38-7. They’ll travel to face Allatoona next week before they tangle with Cedartown in a huge Region 7-4A matchup on the 18th.
21. Roswell (5-1)
Last Week: 22
The Hornets were back in action last Friday and showed no signs of rust after the bye week. They shut out Johns Creek 45-0 to improve to 5-1 on the season. They’ll travel to face Chattahoochee next Friday.
22. Benedictine (3-2)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Cadets are ranked for the first time this season after beating then No. 21 Warner Robins 35-21 last Friday night. They almost upset No. 3 Buford earlier in the season and look like a real threat down the stretch.
23. Blessed Trinity (5-1)
Last Week: 23
It wasn’t their best showing of the season, but it was a win nonetheless last Friday night on the road at Kell. They won the game by 10 points, 31-21 to improve to 5-1 on the season.
24. North Oconee (7-0)
Last Week: 24
The Titans improved to 7-0 on the season after blasting Madison County 56-13 last Friday night. This now sets up a huge showdown with Eastside next Friday with the Region 8-4A championship on the line.
25. Coffee (6-0)
Last Week: 25
The Trojans were off last week and remain at No. 25 in this week’s Power 25. Sitting at 6-0 on the season, they will get a huge test on the road at No. 7 Lee County next Friday.