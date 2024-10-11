Live score updates: Milton vs. Gainesville in Georgia high school football
It’s been a busy time for the Milton (Ga.) high school Eagles football team.
The nation’s No. 7 team according to SBLive had to play two games in less than a week due to Hurricane Helene, victories over Seckinger and Lanier by a combined 93-14 count. And now they play one of the best teams in Georgia while visiting Gainesville (6-1), which is 32-3 since 2022.
The game features at least 15 top college recruits, led by Gainesville junior linebacker Xavier Griffin, the No. 1 recruit in the state for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
This is the first time these powerhouses have met — at least since 2004 — but what a long line of success each has had.
Since 2022, the Red Elephants are a combined 32-3 with a loss in the 2022 6A title game to Langston Hughes, 35-28.
Gainesville is led by Griffin, a Georgia commit, offensive tackle Alex Payne (North Carolina), defensive lineman Julius Columbus (Duke), tight end Shane King (Troy) and sophomore quarterback Kharim Hughley.
Since 2017, Milton is 84-18, including 13-2 seasons in 2021 and 2018, the latter winning a 7A title and losing in the 7-A championship in 2021.
The Eagles are loaded everywhere with talent, starting with its Miami-bound quarterback Luke Nickel (1,556 yards passing, 16 TDs) and senior running back TJ Lester, who has rushed for 678 yards and 13 touchdowns. Their top two prospects are Clemson-bound offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs (6-7, 310) and tight end Ethan Barbour, another Georgia commit.
Milton vs. Gainesville Live Score Updates
(Updates will be placed here once the game starts, with the most recent updates at the top.)
FIRST QUARTER