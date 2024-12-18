Nationally-Ranked Milton Rumbles to Second Straight Georgia High School State Championship
For a second straight year, the state’s No. 1 Milton High School dominated its way to a Georgia state championship, this time in Class AAAAA, beating Langston Hughes 56-35 Tuesday night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
A first-half shootout that saw the Eagles leading the Panthers 42-25 at the half turned into a second-half route. Milton (15-0) blanked Langston Hughes in the second half, out-scoring them 14-0 to pull away with a comfortable win.
Miami signee Luke Nickel was brilliant in his final high school game for the Eagles. The senior quarterback completed all but one of his pass attempts (21-of-22) for 413 yards and four touchdowns.
Senior running back TJ Lester turned in a tremendous performance himself, rushing the ball 25 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Georgia tight end signee Ethan Barbour led the way in receiving yards for the Eagles with 139 and a touchdown while Tristen Payne went over the century mark as well with 109 yards and a touchdown.
Langston Hughes senior quarterback CJ Langford turned in a great performance in his own right for the Panthers. He threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 66 yards on 16 carries.
Carsyn Baker led the Panthers in rushing with 115 yards and scored three touchdowns while Georgia track and field signee Maurice Gleaton led them in receiving with 127 yards and two touchdowns on just two receptions.
All-in-all, the Eagles racked up 671 yards of total offense to the Panthers’ 451.