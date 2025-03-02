Overtime Elite's YNG Dreamerz Head to OTE Final
The YNG Dreamerz of OTE faced off against the Cold Hearts in the semifinals in their version of the high school playoffs. In a best-of-five series, the Dreamerz swept the Cold Hearts 3-0 to advance to the finals, winning the clinching game 90-73.
The Dreamerz were led by the Ellis brothers, who have been impressive for them all season. Eli, the older brother who is a South Carolina commit, was also awarded his second straight MVP of OTE aware. He led the league in scoring and assists, averaging 32.1 ppg and 6.7 apg. In the closeout game against the Cold Hearts, he had 18 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds.
In what was still a solid performance for Eli, it was more his brother who ended the Cold Hearts season. Isaac Ellis, in 34 minutes, had 29 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. He went 6-11 from deep and shot 11-19 in the game.
Also chipping in for the win was Kohl Rosario, who had 16 points and an impressive five steals. The defense for the Dreamerz was the difference-maker in this series. In the series last game, they had 9 steals compared to the Cold Hearts' 1. They were able to force 17 turnovers while limiting themselves to just 8.
The Cold Hearts were at a disadvantage from the jump, with players like Marcus Gillsepie, a four-start recruit with offers from schools like LSU and Auburn, and Samis Calderon, a Kansas commit, out of the game due to injury. It wasn't just them either; they had two other players out and saw one of their leading scorers, Kai Rogers, go down with an ankle injury during the game.
These injuries left them with just five players at one point, meaning they had no substitutions. With all of the handicaps against them, they managed to put up a decent fight.
Leading them in scoring was the 6'10 17-year-old forward, Asher Elson, who had 17 points as well as 9 rebounds. Before going down with an injury, Kai Rogers was playing well, with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Despite logging more rebounds and assists than the YNG Dreamerz, the Cold Hearts came up short. The Dreamerz will advance to the OTE finals and take on either the City Reapers or Fear of God Athletics. The City Reapers are currently up 2-0 in the series, and will look to advance later today.