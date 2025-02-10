Prince Avenue Christian (Georgia) names Jon Richt as new head football coach
In one of the more mystifying moves of the Georgia high school football off-season, Prince Avenue Christian surprisngly named a new head coach on Monday.
According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Wolverines have promoted offensive coordinator Jon Richt to the position of head coach. Richt is the son of former University of Georgia head coach, Mark Richt.
Richt replaces longtime head coach Greg Vandagriff, who led the program to three state championships and compiled an overall record of 107-16. Per the AJC report, Vandagriff unexpectedly stepped down last week.
Coming off a 56-28 loss to Hebron Christian, which denied Prince Avenue Christian at a chance to 3-peat as state champions, the Wolverines will be looking to return to Mercedes-Benz for another shot at winning a state title in 2025.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi