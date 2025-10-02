Ranked West Cobb Football Rivals to Meet for Inside Track in Georgia Region 6-AAAAAA
The biggest game in Georgia high school football this week features undefeated McEachern traveling about six miles due north to Harrison High.
The West Cobb Rivals of Region 3-AAAAAA
Both teams are undefeated in Region 3-AAAAAA. Both teams are undefeated on the season. Both teams are ranked. They have breezed through the first half of the season. They have split the region title the last two years. Both head coaches have a win apiece in the series. Friday night is a big deal in Kennesaw.
McEachern is ranked No. 15 in High School on Sports Illustrated's Georgia High School top 25. The Indians have outscored their opponents 181-37 in 2025. The Hoyas have outscored their opponents 200-79. In the High School on Sports Illustrated's Georgia Computer rankings, McEachern is No. 7 and Harrison is No. 9 in AAAAAA.
Both schools share a common 3-AAAAAA rival in West Cobb, Hillgrove. The Hawks (5-0, 2-0) are ranked No. 21 overall in SI's Georgia rankings and No. 15 in the AAAAAA computer rankings. Hillgrove, who plays host to McEachern on October 17 and Harrison on October 24 has outscored opponents 219-13 in 2025.
It Just means More
When asked how much this game matters, McEachern head coach Kareem Reid was direct, "This is like a playoff game for us. Playoff focus and energy this week in terms of our preparation. We're hoping to attack (this game)."
Harrison offense Versus McEachern defense
The biggest match-up to watch Friday looks to be how upstart sophomore quarterback Aiden Watson and the Harrison offense succeed against McEachern's star-laden defense. Watson leads the Hawks with his feet and his arm. He's racked up 276 ground yards --good enough for 11 yards per carry-- with three touchdowns. Through the air, he's completed 73% of his pass attempts for 1,227 yards and 13 touchdowns. Watson's favorite target is junior DJ Huggins, with 535 yards receiving and five scores. Huggins has made visits to Tennessee and Clemson.
Watson and Co. have earned McEachern's respect. Reid noted, "They do a great job of creating angles for their offensive line and tight ends to block. They use their quarterback a lot in their run game."
On the other hand, the McEachern defense is stacked, and it starts up front. Senior edge rusher Zakir Abdul-Salaam will play D1 football next year, along with nose guard Cortney "DJ " Elkins, and defensive end Darryl Rivers is a Pebblebrook transfer. Senior linebacker Brayden Matthews has also been a force in opponents' backfields all fall. Reid takes the defensive front play personally, "I take pride in that unit personally because I coach them along with Julian Rochester, who was a five-star player here and played at Georgia. We're real intentional about teaching those guys technique and effort. They do a great job."
McEachern offense Versus Harrison defense
When McEachern has the ball, they look to run the ball, and run the ball well. Senior running back Henry Pullen is their leader with 137 yards per game and nine touchdowns. He has drawn interest from Jacksonville State. Senior quarterback Calvin Pittman Jr. can tuck it as well, averaging over 50 yards per contest. The challenge, according to Reid, is simple, " They play really hard up front. They have a good defensive line as well as some good linebackers."
Junior linebacker Olrick Johnson IIi leads Harrison's defense. He's a region leader in tackles (59) and sacks (5). His running mate, senior Reece Bentley, has 49 total tackles. The Hoyas' defensive effort is also top of mind for Reid, " They play really hard up front. They have a good defensive line as well as linebackers."
The Playmaker
If the game comes down to a handful of plays, the player to watch will be the Indians' sophomore, Casey Barner. The athlete's list of schools looks like the AP Top 25. In addition to playing in McEachern's secondary, he's their second leading rusher, averaging 14.9 yards per carry. He's also returned one kickoff for a score and returns punts.