Ranking the Top 10 Florida-Georgia high school football games set to take place in 2025 so far
Is it too early to rank the top Florida-Georgia high school football games we see for 2025?
Seeing the kind of games that are currently on deck for next season, we just couldn't resist in putting together a list of the top games we see so far between the Peach and Sunshine states.
There's been plenty of intriguing matchups that are set in stone for the 2025 season and we think several of them have cinema written all over them. We decided to pluck 10 of those Florida-Georgia games and rank them, though there's still plenty we're waiting for as well.
Take a look below at our list and let us know who you think we're missing from our Top 10 Florida-Georgia games for 2025:
1. Milton (Georgia) at The First Academy (Florida), Aug. 22nd
Life after Luke Nickel begins for the Milton Eagles and they have some question marks on offense that will get quickly answered in Orlando to start the season. The Eagles not only have to replace Nickel somehow, but also the talents of CJ Wiley and running back TJ Lester as well. Orlando The First Academy takes to the national scene this season, as they not only face Milton but later in the 2025 campaign also will face powerhouse IMG Academy. This is a solid early test for both programs to measure themselves.
2. Manatee (Florida) at Lowndes (Georgia), Sep. 5th
There's not many high school football environments that can stack up to what Lowndes put together on Friday nights and Manatee got a little taste of it in 2024. Though the Hurricanes fell, 30-15, to the Vikings last season, Jacquez Green puts his team up to the challenge again and will feature a new starting quarterback in Logan Rogers. Also remember that Manatee on Aug. 22nd will take on national power St. John Bosco (California) at home and will have tested themselves against one of the country's best. Don't forget about rising star Jayce Johnson being an X-factor under center for the Vikings.
3. Gadsden County (Florida) at Coffee (Georgia), Sep. 12th
Another Florida high school football program that's putting themselves out there to test themselves more against out-of-state competition is the Jaguars. Gadsden County finished as the runnerup in Class 2A in 2024, but now has some tough contests already lined up in Coffee and also East St. Louis of Illinois. Mike Coe's Trojans are regularly one of South Georgia's top programs and 2025 will play out no differently. This is easily a game we see playing out to being one of the better Florida-Georgia contests.
4. Peachtree Ridge (Georgia) at Piper (Florida), Aug. 22nd
We were a little more excited for this game until seeing the transfer of Darnell Kelly from Peachtree Ridge to Langston Hughes recently. Not to take anything away from what the Lions still have, this still figures to be a solid tilt at the Broward County Classic High School Showcase. Piper has steadily been taking the right steps towards being one of the better programs out of Broward.
5. Godby (Florida) at Lee County (Georgia), Oct. 10th
We are really intrigued with this matchup for a couple of reasons. One is its not a game that was previously played last season, so there's a little more mystery surrounding how this one could play out. Another reason is how well both programs were in 2024, as Godby finished 7-4 and Lee County at 13-1. There's plenty of evidence to support that this game could be a really good one.
6. Mainland (Florida) at Coffee (Georgia)
Coffee makes it back on the list as they face Mainland for the second year in a row and the first time around was a doozy. The Trojans snuck away with a 10-7 victory over the Buccaneers, who are making the return trip into South Georgia. Can Mainland walk into Douglas and pick up the victory this time around?
7. Florida State University High (Florida) at Thomas County Central (Georgia), Aug. 29th
Add this as another game that was played in 2024 and we will see a sequel to this upcoming fall. Last year's meeting wasn't so close between the two programs, as the Yellow Jackets ran away with a 63-28 rout. Will this second edition play out any differently than the first meeting?
8. Ware County (Georgia) at Bartram Trail (Florida), Sep. 5th
For pure entertainment purposes, this game could be ranked just a smidge higher as last year these two teams met and it went to overtime. Ware County came away with a thrilling 43-42 victory over Bartram Trail and this second time in a row could be another cinematic ending. Anytime you get a chance to watch Bears' running back Arthur Lewis IV is a game worth listing.
9. Rickards (Florida) at Colquitt County (Georgia), Sep. 19th
We continue down our list and here we are, another game that was played last year and the rematch takes place this fall. The Packers cruised past the Raiders in a 44-13 win, but could the Raiders make this fall a little more interesting? Moultrie is a tough place to play and it could be another rout by Colquitt County.
10. Coffee (Georgia) at Columbia (Lake City, Florida), Aug. 29th
Make it three times that Coffee breaks into our list as Coe's Florida ties nabbed them another game against a Sunshine State opponent in Columbia. Oh yeah, this game was played last year as well with the Trojans coming away with a 40-13 victory. Coffee's program is a well-oiled machine and this could be another the Trojans walk away winning. We won't say handily, but that's not out of the question.
