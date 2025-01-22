Recruiting heats up for 2026 Georgia high school 3-star DB, son of NFL veteran
One of the top 2026 high school defensive backs in Georgia, North Gwinnett's Chauncey Davis Jr. has been stacking up college offers over the past year.
On Tuesday, Davis added two more to his growing list. He announced on X, formerly Twitter, official offers from Purdue and Cincinnati.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect is now known to hold 15 offers, including his father's alma mater, Florida State, as well as Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Liberty, UCF, UCONN, Miami (Ohio), Boston College, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Buffalo.
Over 23 career varsity games at North Gwinnett, Davis has 52 tackles (40 solo), two tackles for loss, six interceptions, 16 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. As a sophomore, he had 29 tackles (24 solo) with four interceptions and four passes defensed.
Long and athletic, Davis Jr. used his physical brand of play to dominate again this season - racking up 23 tackles (16 solo), one tackle for loss, two interceptions and 12 passes defensed.
After a standout career at Florida State, his father, Chauncey Davis Sr. spent seven seasons playing defensive end in the NFL - including six with the Atlanta Falcons (2005-2010) and one with the Chicago Bears (2011). He entered the league as a fourth-round pick (No. 128) of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Falcons.
In 102 career games (25 starts) the elder Davis had 191 tackles (150 solo, 36 for loss), 11 sacks, two interceptions, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and scored two touchdowns (one interception, one fumble return).
Davis Jr. helped lead the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record and the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoff as a junior this season.