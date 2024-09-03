South Georgia high school football Player of the Week (9/2/2024)
The 2024 Georgia high school football is off to a great start and we're tracking all of the great performance from across the state each week. Here is this week's list of top performers from South Georgia and we invite you to help determine which performance was best by voting in the Player of the Week poll.
Who had the best performance? You get to decide by casting your vote in the poll below.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Aalim Brown of Lowndes.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Christian Lawrence, Thomas County Central
Yellow Jackets junior running back Christian Lawrence turned in his best rushing performance of the season last Friday in a 63-28 win over FSUHS, rushing for 199 yards and two touchdowns.
The Richmond Hill Defense
As a team, the Wildcats put on a clinic on defense last Friday night in a 45-0 shutout of Everglades. The unit recorded 18 sacks on the night, led by Steven Robinson’s four. Seven players recorded at least two sacks in the win.
Tucker Perkins, Effingham County
Rebels junior quarterback Tucker Perkins did everything he could to will them to a victory over New Hampstead last Friday night. He threw for 409 yards and three touchdowns in a tough 47-44 loss.
Shane Marshall, Irwin County
Indians senior running back Shane Marshall had himself a night in a 60-35 win over Schley County, rushing 16 times for 183 yards and four touchdowns.
Kingston Rivers, Northside
Patriots senior wide receiver Kingston Rivers made the most of his five receptions last Friday night in a 22-2 win over Northgate. He caught five passes for 148 yards and scored a touchdown in the win.
Bryson Tarver, Swainsboro
Tigers senior running back Bryson Tarver couldn’t be stopped in their 37-7 win over Metter. He carried the ball 13 times for 144 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Xavier Bostic, Dublin
The Fighting Irish got a big game from senior running back Xavier Bostic. He made the most of his carries, rushing the ball eight times for 117 yards and scoring four touchdowns in the win.
Kelby Tymes, Marion County
Senior running back Kelby Tymes had himself a great night in a 19-7 win over Southland Academy. He rushed for 119 yards sand scored two touchdowns in the win.
Chase Douglas, Southeast Bulloch
Yellow Jackets defensive back Chase Douglas had a nose for the ball last Friday night in their 43-7 win over Islands. He intercepted two passes and had 86 return yards in the win.
Tyrese Woodgett, Coffee
Senior running back Tyrese Woodgett helped lead the Trojans to a 40-13 win over Columbia last Friday, rushing for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Cupris Morgan, Coffee
Senior defensive lineman Cupris Morgan was a hard man to stop in the Trojans 40-13 win over Columbia last Friday night. He recorded five tackles for a loss in the win including two sacks.
James Neville, Westside
Seminoles junior quarterback James Neville did everything he could to keep the game close in a 56-31 loss to Westover. He threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns in the loss.
Cope Durand, Jasper County
Hurricanes sophomore linebacker Cope Durand was a force on defense last Friday night in their win over Wilkinson County. He led the team in tackles with 10 and sacks with three.
Kiel Sparks, Perry
Despite it being a losing effort against Houston County, senior wide receiver Kiel Sparks wasn’t the reason. He hauled in 15 passes for 194 yards and scored a touchdown to lead them in offense.