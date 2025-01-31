Top 10 uncommitted Georgia football players from class of 2025
In less than one week, high school athletes all across the country will have the chance to turn their dreams into a reality.
On Feb. 5, student-athletes who have found a program that is a good for them will get the chance to make things official, with National Signing Day potentially taking the high school sports scene by storm. During this day, prospective student-athletes will be able to officially sign their NLIs and become a new member of their respective programs.
A large portion of the class of 2025 have either already signed, hard committed or have some sort of idea of which school they will eventually sign with. But still, a lot of talent remains, with many hopefuls from Georgia still in the process of deciding their futures.
Here are the top 10 remaining unsigned and uncommitted Georgia football recruits heading into next week's signing day, with projections as to where they could end up. Order is based on 247Sports recruiting rank, which also provides the number of offers and by which schools.
1. WR Edward Coleman, Calvary Day School (Savannah)
Finished high school with 152 catches for 2,255 yards and 29 touchdowns and 66 carries for 496 yards and 10 touchdowns. A three-star recruit with more than a reported 20 offers, most notably from Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Ohio State and Tennessee, among others. Alabama and Georgia are currently the frontrunners, according to 247, with the Crimson Tide a likely favorite (less receivers on roster and only two commits from class of '25).
2. RB Tomir Bransford, Westlake (Atlanta)
Originally committed to Georgia State, Bransford decomitted and reopened his recruitment in November. A three-star recruit, he has offers from nearly 30 schools including Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Michigan and Penn State. Colorado has yet to land a running back from this class, and could potentially be a team that emerges as a frontrunner.
3. WR Maurice Gleaton Jr., Langston Hughes (Fairburn)
Ended high school career with 26 catches for 898 yards and 14 touchdowns. A three-star recruit, Gleaton Jr. has offers from many big name football schools including Georgia, Georgia Tech, UConn, USF and Marshall. With only five total receivers currently on its roster, and only landing one class of '25 commit at wide receiver, Marshall could be the ideal fit for the 5-foot-10, 160 pound pass catcher.
4. ATH Trennedy Whatley, Fayette County (Fayetteville)
Ended high school with 76 carries for 464 yards and four touchdowns and nine catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns. A three-star recruit with nine offers, most notably from California, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kentucky and Memphis. Memphis and Kentucky both have yet to land an ATH from this class, and with the need for more versatile players like Whatley, either one of those schools could emerge as frontrunners.
5. EDGE Zion Cooley, Carrollton (Carrollton)
Rated as a three-star recruit, the 6-foot-4, 225 pound Cooley has offers from East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Navy, Mercer and Georgia State, among a handful of others. Originally committed to East Carolina, Cooley decomitted and reopened his commitment in October. Navy, with a need for more edge rushers and not yet landing one from this class, could be a good fit for Cooley, giving him the chance to play some high level FBS football.
6. EDGE Jamar Birden, Ware County (Waycross)
Finished high school with 61 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. A three-star recruit, Birden currently fields 18 offers, most notably from Central Michigan, Duke, Indiana, UCF and Tennessee, among many others. UCF could be a good fit for Birden, with no commits at his position signed from this class.
7. IOL Thomas Dumais, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Rabun Gap)
A three-star recruit, Dumais has over 10 offers, with Syracuse, Indiana, Penn State, Florida State and Ole Miss, among a few others extending him an offer. Austin Peay, another school that offered him, has yet to sign an IOL from this class and could be a good fit for the 6-foot-3, 280 pound Dumais.
8. S Devon Smoot, Perry (Perry)
Finished high school with 189 total tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. A three-star recruit, the 6-foot-1, 175 pound Smoot has 12 offers, with Cincinnati, Appalachian State, Liberty and Temple being among the ones that offered him. Cincinnati only has one safety committed and with the need for more depth, could end up being a fit for Smoot.
9. LB Coleman Lewis, Lowndes (Valdosta)
Finished high school with 245 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. Had 119 tackles as a junior. A three-star recruit, Lewis has 26 total offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Duke and Indiana, among many others. Austin Peay also offered him and having a need at linebacker, and having yet to sign one from this class, their program could be a fit.
10. S Mason McKnight, Northgate (Newnan)
Had 35 tackles, three interceptions and a blocked kick as a senior. Originally committed to Georgia Southern, he decomitted and re-opened his recruitment in early October. The six-foot, 195 pound McKnight currently has offers from Arkansas State, West Virginia, Oregon State, USF and Mississippi State, among others. Schools that could emerge as frontrunners due to not having signed a safety from this recruiting class include Jackson State, Florida Atlantic and Florida A&M.