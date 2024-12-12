Top 12 covered by Georgia 4-star DB Cortez Redding
The chess match between Jonesboro High School safety Cortez Redding and opposing 4A Georgia offensive coordinators is a sight to see. The four-star defender is tough to beat physically, and even harder to out do mentally. College coaches love what they are seeing in the 2026 prospect which has led to 42 offers dropped on Redding’s doorstep.
In just 12 games during the 2024 season, Redding (6-0, 176) was credited with 118 tackles, 111 solo, with three interceptions, 10 passes broken up, and a fumble recovery.
The stat line is just one part that makes Redding one of the best in the country.
“I improved on my leadership,” Redding said. "I worked on taking the next steps and preparing for college. I was more vocal this season, my coverage improved, I had way more picks this year, and I prepared myself for college – those three things I improved on this year.”
College coaches like all that Redding brings to the field.
“I hear from a lot of coaches that they love my speed, my physicality, how I come down and hit, and my athleticism,” Redding stated.
On October 22, Redding announced his top 12 teams listing Florida, Oregon, USC, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, LSU, Georgia Tech, NC State, Missouri, Auburn, and Florida State.
Two of the 12 are pushing out ahead of the pack for now.
“Auburn and Tennessee are reaching out the most,” Redding shared.
The relationship with the Tigers was detailed.
“Our relationship is good,” Redding stated. " I talk to their coaches a lot. I went there for a visit; it was a good game against Oklahoma. I love the atmosphere there. I have been talking to them a lot.”
The same kind of feel is coming out of Knoxville.
“We have a good relationship,” Redding said. “I went there for a night game against Kentucky. I talked to coach “Hype” (Josh Heupel), coach (Tim) Banks (DC), and coach (Willie) Martinez (DB); I have been talking to them a lot. They are telling me how high I am on their board, and how they like my game.”
The status with Redding’s other 10 favorites was updated, “A lot of them I am still talking to them, but those two are the most active in talking and communicating with me. I will visit more of them this spring and over the summer; I will visit more schools.”
Redding shared which teams he plans to visit in the New Year, “LSU, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas.”
Interest in the Tar Heels was already there, but adding all-time NFL great head coach Bill Belichick certainly helps.
“I love what they are doing, and what coach (Charlton) Warren is doing with the DBs,” Redding stated. “Coach Belichick is one of the top coaches ever; that is a big move. He will help them a lot. That is a big step for North Carolina. He can make a run in the ACC – he’s one of the best coaches ever. Coming from the NFL, he can help lead them.”
Proximity and conference has Redding excited to visit the Gators.
“Florida is close to home, and they are an SEC school,” Redding shared. “I love the way their DBs play. One of them, Bryce Thornton, he came from Georgia (Milton). I have seen him, and the team, grow a lot. They are showing a lot of interest, I want to see what it is like there.”
Family connections in Austin are helping the Longhorns with Redding.
“Those guys, I love how they play football,” Redding stated. “Them showing interest, I want to go there for a visit. My sister lives there, I am even more interested now with her there. Texas is a top school in the SEC, I want to see what they are like. I want to visit them.”
One official visit is penciled in for the four-star.
“I haven’t figured that out yet, but I know I will go visit USC,” Redding said.
The LA vibe and the Trojans’ style of play has Redding wanting to learn more.
“You just know they have fast and fun football in Cali,” Redding stated. “I love what their coaches have been doing. I love what I have been seeing, and I have always been interested in USC.”
Redding shared a statement on his offseason mission, “I’ve grown a lot, but I still feel like there is more for me to cover. I am coming for the stop spot; I want to be the top dog. There is more work to do, and I will do it.”