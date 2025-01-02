Top 2026 Wisconsin Running Back Announces Transfer To Georgia 5A Champion Milton
First it was one of the state of Wisconsin's top signal callers leaving for Georgia.
Now add one of the state's top running backs as well. Homestead running back Bentley Hickman made it be known on New Year's Day that he plans to head over to one of the Southeast's top high school football programs.
The 2026 running back announced on X that he will be leaving Homestead and heading for Georgia Class 5A state champion Milton.
Down below is the post by the running back that he put up on Wednesday afternoon.
New year, New beginnings… I am so so thankful for what Homestead High School and the district has done for me. The community, the love and support that I got there was incredible. But I will actually be finishing my last year at Milton High School in Georgia!
Hickman is one of Wisconsin's top 2026 running backs and is coming off a strong 2024 campaign for Homestead. This past fall season, Hickman totaled 1,055 all-purpose yards and accounted for 11 touchdowns.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound back follows in the footsteps of another Wisconsin product that plans to leave for Northwest Georgia, as 2026 quarterback Brayln Albritton announced back on Christmas that he will be leaving Milwaukee Academy of Science for Milton.
With Albritton coming in to compete for the job, the quarterback has been impressive during his time at Milwaukee Academy of Science. Albritton this past 2024 season ended up throwing for 2,830 yards and 29 touchdowns.
As a freshman in 2022 with MAOS, Albritton threw for 2,447 yards and 27 touchdowns.
