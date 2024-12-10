Top 25 Georgia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/10/2024)
Week 5 of the Georgia high school basketball season is in the books and the state's top-ranked teams didn't change.
Rankings 1-9 remain intact from a week ago, but the Top 10 did see a minor change with Cedar Grove moving up one spot to No. 10 this week. Teams ranked 10-15 all moved up this week, and the list also saw the addition of two new teams to the Power 25.
See how the rest of the Power 25 came together as we head into Week 6 of the regular season.
1. Grayson (7-0)
Last Week: 1
The Rams moved to 7-0 on the season last week after defeating the state’s No. 2 ranked team Wheeler 77-68. The win solidifies their spot atop the state, and it would take a lot to bump them out.
2. Wheeler (6-2)
Last Week: 2
The Wildcats are coming off of a loss to No. 1 Grayson, but that doesn’t change the fact that they’re still the state’s second-best team. They blew out Marietta in North Cobb in region play prior to the loss.
3. Norcross (5-2)
Last Week: 3
The Blue Devils are coming off of a loss to Huntsville (Al.) and it wasn’t a bad loss by any means. Huntsville (12-0) is currently ranked as the No. 23 team in the nation.
4. Milton (3-1)
Last Week: 4
The Eagles played just once last week, defeating Seckinger in region play 74-52. They’ll be back in action Tuesday night against Lanier.
5. Woodward Academy (5-2)
Last Week: 5
The War Eagles have lost back-to-back game against out-of-state opponents, but one came against Huntsville (Al.), the same team to beat No. 3 Norcross. The score was nearly identical to that of Norcross’s loss, and that’ll keep them firm at No. 5 this week.
6. Pace Academy (7-0)
Last Week: 6
The Knights went 3-0 last week, defeating Forest Park, M.L King and Peachtree Ridge to improve to 7-0 on the season.
7. Holy Innocents (5-2)
Last Week: 7
After starting off the season 1-2, the Golden Bears are starting to find their footing behind Caleb Wilson. They went 3-0 last week against KIPP Atlanta, Hapeville Charter and Alexander.
8. Greenforest (5-0)
Last Week: 8
The Eagles improved to 5-0 on the season last week after defeating Dougherty 64-43. They’ll get their biggest test of the season later this week against Tri-Cities.
9. Walton (8-0)
Last Week: 9
The wins keep coming for the Raiders. They won three more times last week against Cherokee, North Paulding and Mays to remain unbeaten on the season at 8-0.
10. Cedar Grove (6-2)
Last Week: 11
The Saints move into the Top 10 this week after improving to 6-2 on the season. Their only two losses remain against the state’s Top 2 teams in Grayson and Wheeler.
11. Newton (6-3)
Last Week: 12
The Rams are up one spot to No. 12 in this week’s Power 25 after improving to 6-3 on the season. All three of their losses (Woodward Academy, Holy Innocents and Cedar Grove) have come against Top 10 teams.
12. Tri-Cities (5-2)
Last Week: 13
The Bulldogs move up one spot to No. 12 after improving to 5-2 on the season. They’ve got a big week ahead of them. They’ll face Shiloh, No. 7 Holy Innocents and No. 8 Greenforest.\
13. Etowah (6-0)
Last Week: 14
The Eagles improved to 6-0 on the season last week after beating North Cobb 59-42. They’ll now get a big test Tuesday night at home against No. 9 Walton, who is also undefeated on the season.
14. South Gwinnett (7-1)
Last Week: 15
The Comets dropped their first game of the season last week to No. 11 Newton, but it was in a close one 55-50. They’ll get two more good region matchups this week against Grovetown and Archer.
15. McEachern (5-2)
Last Week: 17
The Indians are up three spots to No. 14 this week after scoring two big wins against Pebblebrook and then No. 10 Kell last week.
16. Kell (6-1)
Last Week: 10
The Longhorns take a bit of a slide this week after getting blown out at home by McEachern. They’ll look to turn the page quickly with three games on the slate this week.
17. Lambert (7-1)
Last Week: 18
The Longhorns continue to rise up the rankings after improving to 7-1 on the season. Already 2-0 in region play, they’ll get three more region games this week looking to improve to 5-0.
18. Winder-Barrow (8-1)
Last Week: 19
There’s a lot to like about the Bulldoggs this season. They improved to 8-1 on the season last week after beating Gainesville by 13 points.
19. Habersham Central (6-1)
Last Week: 20
The Raiders are up two more spots this week after improving to 6-1 on the season. They’ll get a great region matchup on Tuesday night against Winder-Barrow, who is slotted just one spot above them in the rankings.
20. Pebblebrook (3-4)
Last Week: 16
Nothing has gone right for the Falcons so far this season. They’re now below .500 on the season after dropping their fourth game of the season to McEachern. Three out of their four losses have come against teams ranked higher than them this season.
21. Eagle’s Landing (4-0)
Last Week: 23
After a long layoff, the Eagles returned to action last week and beat Locust Grove and Jones County to improve to 4-0 on the season. They’ll get Ola, Locust Grove and ELCA this week.
22. Lee County (4-1)
Last Week: 21
The Trojans clock in at No. 22 in this week’s Power 25 after winning a close one against Monroe 57-54.They’ll play Dougherty and Sumter County this week looking to improve to 6-1 on the season.
23. North Oconee (5-2)
Last Week: 22
The Titans went 3-0 last week to get above .500 again this season. They’ll play three more times this week looking to get back on track.
24. Cross Creek (6-1)
Last Week: NR
The Razorbacks are ranked for the first time this season at No. 24 after improving to 6-1 on the season. Their biggest win to date came against Grovetown, who’s only loss this season (6-1) came against the Razorbacks.
25. Grovetown (6-1)
Last Week: NR
The Warriors join the Power 25 for the first time this season at No. 25 after improving to 6-1 on the season. They’re fresh off a big win at home against Archer, who entered the matchup 9-1 on the season.