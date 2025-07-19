Two Georgia High School Football Players Charged with Murder in Fatal Carrollton Shooting
According to numerous media reports and the Carrolton Police Department in Georgia, three teenagers — including two high school football players — are facing murder charges after a man was fatally shot Friday afternoon on Magnolia Street in Carrollton.
Victim Identified as 46-Year-Old Tyrone Boykin
Police responded to the shooting around noon Friday in the 100 block of Magnolia Street. When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Tyrone Boykin lying in the yard of a nearby residence with a gunshot wound to the chest. Boykin was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Police: Exchange of Gunfire Preceded the Fatal Shot
Investigators said witnesses reported an exchange of gunfire between Boykin and the teens before the deadly shot was fired. Following the investigation, authorities charged three teenagers with murder.
Two Suspects Are Georgia High School Football Players
The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Kimauri Farmer, a Carrollton High School football player, and 17-year-old Joshawia Davis, who plays for Bowdon High School. The third suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile, has not been publicly named.
The Carrollton Police Department confirmed the arrests Friday night. All three teens are currently in police custody.
Farmer Recently Committed to Liberty University
Farmer, a 3-star running back in the Class of 2025, committed to Liberty University in June, after rushing for more than 1,300 and 20 touchdowns in 2024. He picked Liberty from a group of finalists which included Indiana, SMU and Kansas.
Davis Helped Bowdon Win A Third Consecutive State Championship
Davis was a key figure in Bowdon's run to its third consecutive state championship. In the 2024 title game in December, Davis rushed for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Red Devils routed Brooks County, 34-14, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Public Encouraged to Submit Tips
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451. Tips can also be submitted via the department’s app or Facebook page.