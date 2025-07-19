High School

Two Georgia High School Football Players Charged with Murder in Fatal Carrollton Shooting

Police say Carrollton and Bowdon High School athletes are among three teens facing murder charges after a deadly exchange of gunfire on Magnolia Street

Gary Adornato

Three teens, including at least two high school football players, are in custody and charged with murder, after a Georgia man was shot to death on Friday.
Three teens, including at least two high school football players, are in custody and charged with murder, after a Georgia man was shot to death on Friday. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to numerous media reports and the Carrolton Police Department in Georgia, three teenagers — including two high school football players — are facing murder charges after a man was fatally shot Friday afternoon on Magnolia Street in Carrollton.

Victim Identified as 46-Year-Old Tyrone Boykin

Police responded to the shooting around noon Friday in the 100 block of Magnolia Street. When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Tyrone Boykin lying in the yard of a nearby residence with a gunshot wound to the chest. Boykin was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police: Exchange of Gunfire Preceded the Fatal Shot

Investigators said witnesses reported an exchange of gunfire between Boykin and the teens before the deadly shot was fired. Following the investigation, authorities charged three teenagers with murder.

Two Suspects Are Georgia High School Football Players

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Kimauri Farmer, a Carrollton High School football player, and 17-year-old Joshawia Davis, who plays for Bowdon High School. The third suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile, has not been publicly named.

The Carrollton Police Department confirmed the arrests Friday night. All three teens are currently in police custody.

Farmer Recently Committed to Liberty University

Farmer, a 3-star running back in the Class of 2025, committed to Liberty University in June, after rushing for more than 1,300 and 20 touchdowns in 2024. He picked Liberty from a group of finalists which included Indiana, SMU and Kansas.

Davis Helped Bowdon Win A Third Consecutive State Championship

Davis was a key figure in Bowdon's run to its third consecutive state championship. In the 2024 title game in December, Davis rushed for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Red Devils routed Brooks County, 34-14, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Public Encouraged to Submit Tips

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451. Tips can also be submitted via the department’s app or Facebook page.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Georgia